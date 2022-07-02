Launceston have broken the Tasmanian State League's margin record, defeating Glenorchy 37.16 (238) to 1.3 (9), while also kicking the competition's highest score.
Clarence's 212-point victory over the Tigers in 2014, where they kicked 37.10 (232), was the benchmark but a 14-goal last quarter to the Blues set the new records.
The Blues had nine multiple goal-kickers, led by Jake Hinds' 10-goal showing, becoming the second Blues player to crack double figures this year after Ryan Tyrrell.
Coach Mitch Thorp admitted he wasn't aware of the record until after the win and was proud of the performance after a long break.
"The boys are a professional outfit," he said.
"After quarter-time, the boys were pretty relentless. We had a lot of contributors and are pleased to come out of the double bye with a strong performance."
The performances of Joe Groenewegen and Jay Blackberry on return were also a pleasing sign for Thorp.
"There were some things in the game that we were looking for that were growth areas for us and we did achieve them," he said.
"Joe had 23 disposals and close to 60 hit-outs so that was really nice to see and Blackberry got through his first game back, all of those little things were probably more important than the overall score."
Competition games record-holder Blackberry was one of the seven multiple goal-kickers in his 100th game for Launceston, kicking three, while Zach Morris led the way with seven, going shot-for-shot with Hinds for most of the day.
Brendan Taylor continued his strong goalkicking with four as Tyrrell, Jackson Thurlow (three), Jobi Harper, Brodie Palfreyman, Sam Foley (two) and debutant Thomas Beaumont rounded out the majors.
Captain Harper was also extremely influential on his return, extending his run of outstanding performances with 41 disposals and 17 clearances.
Having missed Launceston's last game against Clarence through work, Saturday's performance means his last three games have yielded disposal counts of 37, 43 and 41.
Fletcher Seymour's count eclipsed him against the Magpies, having 43 disposals and 10 clearances, while Alec Wright was named second best off half-back.
It wasn't all good news for the reigning premiers with young gun Colby McKercher suffering a painful groin injury early in the match.
For the Magpies, their goal came in the dying minutes of the match through Josh Meredith, with the side having missed opportunities in the first, third and last terms.
