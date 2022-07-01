There certainly have been many journalists through the door here at The Examiner.
They learn the media skills and craft and then when the opportunity knocks, they leave to further their career and work for another newspaper, TV reporting or into media communications. Some venture into the political media adviser's role or even retirement.
I'd say I've worked with hundreds of reporters in my 37 years here and have been fortunate to work with some very talented journalists such as Martin Stevenson, Fran Voss, Michael Jacobson, Ian Pattie, John Caples, Lou Partridge, Megan Doherty, Mark Baker, Hamish Geale, Greg Mansfield and, of course, photographer Phillip Biggs.
They all have their unique style and humour.
One reporter that I have a lot of respect for is Alison Andrews. Better known as Ali, she is a good old-school journo and still is.
She's not afraid to ask the hard questions. We have covered a lot of ground together, from her Ali's People series, all the visiting prime ministers, state premiers, royalty, the hardships, the glamour, the famous and the Beaconsfield mine rescue. You could almost say, we've covered it all.
I've enjoyed listening to the "oldies" and their life stories, as they are the ones I like taking photos of, and sometimes our words and the photo just melded together (this is where I can hear Phillip Biggs saying something like, "Is that because you're the same age?).
2/04/2009 THE INTERVIEW: The Hon Malcolm Turnbull MP, interviewed by Alison Andrews, during morning coffee at Hudsons in St John Street, Launceston
In February 2009, we followed Malcolm Turnbull, then Leader of the Opposition on his tour of Launceston.
We had time with him while he had his morning coffee at a cafe in St John Street. Ali interviewed him, sitting at a table out front and flipping through our newspaper.
2/04/2009 THE PICTURE: The Hon Malcolm Turnbull MP, Leader of the Opposition
This made the photo even better, it put him in Launceston, relaxed and the reactions of the public made the photo.
In 2025, we flew to Flinders Island, then over to Cape Barren Island for the handback of title to the Tasmanian Aboriginal Community of Cape Barren and Clarke Islands made by then premier Paul Lennon at a ceremony on the island.
10/05/2005 The handback of title to the Tasmanian Aboriginal Community of Cape Barren and Clarke Islands was made by the Tasmanian Premier Paul Lennon
10/05/2005 Alison Andrews with other media, sits in the back of a ute waiting to be transported to the town, on Cape Barren Island for the handback of title to the Tasmanian Aboriginal Community of Cape Barren and Clarke Islands
In 2004, I had another one of Ali's People to cover with her, and this time it was Perth legend Harry Bean.
He was very well known and respected as the local historian, a passionate reporter and for his care of people.
A familiar sight at many local events with his camera slung around his neck and notebook and tape recorder in hand. Sadly he passed away June 24, 2008, at the age of 94.
7/10/2004 HISTORIAN: Harry Bean in front of a wall of favourite pictures, photographs and certificates in his Perth home.
In 2009, Ali and I drove out to meet Tasmanian Aboriginal historian and elder Patsy Cameron at a place called Mannalargenna's Crossing beside the Forester River, near Bridport.
We were told about the significance of this special place to the members of Patsy's team, on a journey of discovery, who were learning more about their history.
We were privileged to traditional dancing, making everyday items, and listening to stories.
This made some great pictures of the dancers in the river and the portraits of Patsy siting on the riverbank.
Patsy Cameron on the river bank at "Mannalargenna's Crossing " of the Forester River , near Bridport
As you can see below, Ali interviewed Patsy sitting at the back of a trailer waiting for the kettle to boil.
This was the style, easy to chat, relaxed and in their comfort zone unless it was a hard-hitting interview of someone to be made accountable.
I have seen former state politicians from both side of Parliament and also Prime Ministers feel uncomfortable when she asks the hard questions, others are scared to ask.
20/08/2009 Alison Andrews talks with Patsy Cameron's about her Journey through the North East.
One of the most memorable events we covered was the Beaconsfield Gold Mine collapse on April 25, 2006.
Miners were trapped nearly a kilometre below the surface. The two trapped miners, Brant Webb and Todd Russell, were found alive on the sixth day and then rescued on May 9, 2006, two weeks after.
9/05/2006 Miners Todd Russell and Brant Webb walk proudly from the mine shaft after their successful rescue.
At 5.58am both men walked out of the lift cage punching their fists in the air the men switched their safety tags to 'safe' on the mine-out board.
One sad part of the whole event was during a press conference on 7th of May, 60 Minutes journalist Richard Carleton suffered a heart attack, and taken to hospital, before being pronounced dead, a huge shock throughout the media community that was there.
6/05/2006 The Examiner team of Rachel Williams, Alison Andrews, Fran Voss and Photographer Paul Scambler in the Winnebgao news cruiser
We had a full team from The Examiner to cover this, then editor Dean Southwell was on the ball when he hired a Winnebago for us to use as the onsite office.
Long shifts and cold nights, we waited for the miners to be rescued.
Other national media outlets the followed his idea and the street was soon full of campervans.
9/05/2006 Miners Todd Russell and Brant Webb walk out of the lift cage going to switch their safety tags to 'safe' on the mine-out board.
I was given the chance to be one of two photographers, as the local newspaper guy in a prime position to capture the moment of the two miners as they came to the surface.
Some other media photographers found this out and wanted none of it.
Now, if you don't know Ali, she's a little lady with a big punch, and will stand up for what's right.
So she stood between this mob and myself and argued that I was going to be in position.
The rest is history, I got the shots beside the other guy. Two very proud moments, to get the images and work alongside someone who believes in you.
10/06/2022 Alison Andrews of Longford. Queens Birthday honors, appointed Member of the Order of Australia
Earlier this month, Ali was honoured as a Member of the Order of Australia for her contributions to Tasmania's media landscape, and she is now known as Alison Andrews AM.
Guess who got to go take her photo, I'm very proud of her achievements, and was honoured to take her photo for the story we published.
Even though now she's publisher and editor at The Northern Midlands Courier, I'm still proud of her work.
Paul Scambler- Senior Photographer
PS - Some other Alison Andrews moments in time.
12/03/2005 Princess Mary and Prince Frederik on their royal tour in Hobart, Tasmania.
27/03/2019 DRESSED UP: Alison Andrews at Longford's Pure Foods Eggs
19/08/2013 Dick Adams of Longford Ferderal Member for Lyons
11/06/2009 Treasurer Michael Aird talks with Financial analyst , Tony McCall and Examiner's Alison Andrews
8/06/2011 Ernie Wolff 96yr talks with Ali Andrews
18-2-10 Tony Abbott MHR, Federal leader of the opposition with The Examiner's chief reporter , Alison Andrews
1/07/2008 Alison Andrews talks with David Bellamy OBE was an English botanist, television presenter, author and environmental campaigner.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
