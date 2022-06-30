Crash near Springfield halts traffic on Tasman Highway

Tasmania Police have now cleared the road after a crash on Tasman Highway near Springfield ground traffic in both directions to a halt.
Crash on Tasman Highway at Springfield is blocking traffic in both directions.
Tasmania Police are responding to the crash - which involves a truck and a car - near the top of the Sideling.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
At this stage, Tasmania Police have not detailed the extent of any injuries.
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
