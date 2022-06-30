Deloraine coach Brad Powe has been blown away by the commitment of his group this season.
The fifth-ranked Kangaroos will be after their second win of the season when they venture to Longford to face the Tigers on Saturday.
"We've lost a fair bit of experience from last year so we probably knew where we were going to be at," Powe said.
"We've got a squad of 28 players, which has been really good. But it's just about getting our most experienced players on the park each week. That's been probably the most challenging part.
"The pleasing side for us is in our last two games against (top team) South Launceston, we've pushed them to around 30-point margins."
What worked against the Bulldogs?
"When we've played the best sides we've probably had our strongest sides in and everyone's been available to play those weeks," Powe said.
"But it's also been just that willingness to compete, to crack in and compete. I think that's been the most pleasing part."
The coach explained COVID, illness and injuries had marred the second-year team's 2022 campaign.
Montanna Byard, who sustained an ankle injury last weekend, will miss the rest of the season.
He explained more than half the squad was made up of first-year players so it hurt the scoreboard when their experienced footballers were missing.
But he's loving what the newcomers are bringing to the table.
He said even during their weeks off the Kangaroos were getting more than 20 players on the track.
Kiarnna Lehman was the NTFA under-20 women's best on ground in their recent loss to Southern Football League.
Powe praised her consistency and added many people wouldn't realise she hasn't played a lot of footy.
She's been playing across half-back and in the middle.
Midfielder Tahlia Powe and midfielder/half-forward Claudia Gardner were also involved in representative footy this year.
The coach is looking forward to the run home.
"We played Evandale and they beat us with the last kick of the day and we've got them again and George Town we were really competitive against," he said.
"We think we should be competitive against most of the sides on the run home. Probably the biggest thing we're trying to get out of the rest of the year is we're working on a lot of stuff at training.
"Hopefully we'll see that implemented in the last few games."
He explained the Kangaroos had taken lessons from their three games against the Bulldogs this season.
"It's just (working on) structures around the footy and about teaching new players how important those structures are, using the examples of what South Launceston did to us in a couple of games," he said.
In Saturday's other contest, Evandale duels with South Launceston at Morven Park.
George Town and Meander Valley have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
