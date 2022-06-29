NTFA MVP votes round 11: Magpie flies in, Thistle rises up ranks

There was plenty of movement in the NTFA MVP vote counts from the weekend's round 11 clashes.
Bracknell's Matty Dennis (three votes) extended his lead in the premier division while South Launceston's Hayley Breward had a blinder, polling six votes in her division one women's match against Longford.
Zoe Bourne is clinging on to the premier women's top spot with her teammate Chloe Pitt (five votes) rising to second on the back of two standout performances.
Perth's Jakob Williams has emerged from the clouds. His ripping game against Meander Valley earned him six votes and he is tied for the division one lead with East Coast's Chris Novy.
The coaches vote for the best players from senior matches in the men's and women's divisions.
The coaches select the three best players from the match. Each coach shall select 3,2,1 best players from the match.
Each coach must give at least one player from the opposing team a 3, 2 or 1 vote. A player from the losing team can't receive 3 votes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
