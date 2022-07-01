The Examiner
Letters to the editor | July 2, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
July 1 2022 - 8:30pm
Football can pursue its own destiny through Tasmanian United Football Federation

TIME TO GET TUFF

IN breaking news, Tasmanian football has seceded from the AFL. The presidents and delegates of the TSL, SFL, NTFA and NWFL competitions unanimously endorsed the formation of the Tasmanian United Football Federation. TUFF for short.

