Football can pursue its own destiny through Tasmanian United Football Federation

IN breaking news, Tasmanian football has seceded from the AFL. The presidents and delegates of the TSL, SFL, NTFA and NWFL competitions unanimously endorsed the formation of the Tasmanian United Football Federation. TUFF for short.
In a statement they said Tasmanian football would pursue its own destiny under the code of Tasmanian Australia Rules. Unique features of these rules would include a no-roofed stadium policy.
A single $50 note will be permitted to be stuffed into the street shoes of the best players on the day, otherwise there will be no remuneration of players. The subsequent windfall for all clubs will be ploughed back into women's and junior football development.
Any AFL clubs wishing to play in Tasmania will have to fund their own hiring of the ground and all the attendant and promotional costs. The state government has agreed that not one cent will be forthcoming to any AFL club or the league itself. The subsequent savings will allow for funding of the broadcast of the match of the day on ABC TV and radio and the rest will be redistributed to health care and education.
An all-Tasmanian team will be selected each year and a modest purse of $250,000 will be offered to the winner of a challenge match against our team to be played on the Queenstown gravel ground.
There have of course been some serious detractors, among them outgoing AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan. This is mutiny, this is pure madness, he spluttered. We have always supported Tassie football, you simply simply won't be able to live without us.
To which he was given the simple reply: TUFF.
HOW wonderful to read of the upcoming Big Plant "Launceston to host largest tree planting event in city's history" (The Examiner, June 21).
Organising more than 8000 native trees to be planted on land surrounding the Launceston Waste Centre is a fantastic initiative. Planting and supporting trees to survive and thrive are positive actions we can all take that will help support wildlife, improve carbon sequestration, reduce storm-water run-off and beautify our environs.
Thank you to Tamar Natural Resource Management and the City of Launceston for showing leadership via this important action.
All over Australia compassion is in abundance, opening our arms to receive refugees. This includes the assistance to war-torn Ukraine past resident Ms Bilykto, who has described Australia as paradise, and to grateful and much-welcomed refugees, from Afghanistan, escaping the cruel rule by the Taliban, especially during their devastating earthquakes (The Examiner, June 26).
And, of course, the much-publicised Biloela family, which truly was a no-brainer with (two of the children being born in Australia), being welcomed back into Australia.
I am not saying disregard our border policies, but these examples are justified.
Most countries' borders are permanently closed, showing a lack of understanding or compassion. Selfish.
It is great to live in a country that follows common sense and human rights qualities, and fantastic The Examiner highlights it.
YOU really have to laugh when politicians, who happily took the money when they privatised the energy utilities, now want these companies to act "in the public good" rather than make money for their shareholders.
Perhaps they should have thought of that before they sold them.
Here's a thought; nationalise the power generators so they actually work for the public benefit rather than private profit. Maybe you really can unscramble the egg.
DEAR Rodney Anderson (The Examiner, June 27), lettuces are presently $6.50 in a major Launceston supermarket. It was stated a while back that lettuces may go up to $12 in the future. They are about half that price.
Please, don't politicise our veggies.
HAVING lived in Australia (mostly in Tasmania) for more than 40 years, friends occasionally ask me if I plan to ever return permanently to the US
When I respond "no", some are surprised. Now, I can show them David Pope's cartoon (The Examiner, June 28) to help explain why.
