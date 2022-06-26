The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Police arrive at multiple-car crash outside Kings Meadows KFC

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated June 27 2022 - 12:37am, first published June 26 2022 - 8:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Satria Dyer-Darmawan

A multiple-vehicle crash outside KFC in Kings Meadows is disrupting traffic along Hobart Road.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.