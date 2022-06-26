A multiple-vehicle crash outside KFC in Kings Meadows is disrupting traffic along Hobart Road.
Tasmania Police and emergency services are on the scene and no serious injuries have been reported.
Advertisement
Police are currently managing traffic control whilst the scene is being cleared.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
More to come.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.