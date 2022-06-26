The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NAB League: Brandon Leary leads Tasmania Devils past Bendigo Pioneers

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated June 26 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOALS GALORE: Brandon Leary kicked three goals against the Bendigo Pioneers in a strong display. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The under-16 Tasmania Devils offered a glimpse into the next generation of footballing talent as they won against the Northern Territory 13.11 (89) to 5.5 (35).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.