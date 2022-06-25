Reigning premier Lilydale has given the biggest indication they're ready to challenge for the NTFA division one flag again.
The Demons smashed Old Scotch 13.11 (89) to 3.6 (24) at NTCA Ground in what shaped up as an arm-wrestle.
It started that way with the Demons leading by three points at quarter-time of the round 12 clash.
But they turned it on in the second term, kicking 5.6 and keeping the Thistles scoreless.
The game was tight again in the third stanza before the Dees booted four majors to one in the final quarter.
Thane Bardenhagen starred and Sonny Whiting booted six.
Reuben Rothwell, Bailey Hawes, Logan Reynolds and Patrick Sulzberger contributed well and Jai Asbury snagged three goals.
Bardenhagen, Tyrel Dingjan, Billy Tuckerman and Sulzberger also kicked truly.
Old Scotch's better performers were Jackson Young, Richie Heazlewood, James de Boer, Nicholas Miller, Jock Darke and Tom Johns.
Their majors came through Josh Mathews (two) and Heazlewood.
Great performances from Jakob Williams, Nathan Croft, James Newsum and Will Haley helped Perth to a 14.11 (95) to 5.5 (35) win over Meander Valley at home.
But it wasn't without a scare for the Magpies. The improving Suns led by 17 points at quarter time.
Perth turned it around in the second term with seven majors.
Haley kicked five, coach Danny Bennett snagged three while Jake Smith and Ali Jammas got two apiece.
Liam Shegog, Jurian Dingemanse, Allan Brooks and Sam Archer, who booted two majors, were handy for the Suns.
St Pats blew UTAS out of the water in the opening term before recording a 20.20 (140) to 0.2 (2) victory at John Cunningham Oval.
Taj Allen, Brodie Tiernan, captain Will Geysing, Declan Coffey, Oscar Kennedy and Zac Bott battled hard for the Lions.
East Coast ran away to a 8.18 (66) to 2.7 (19) triumph against Evandale at St Helens after a close first half.
It was only 10 points the difference at the main break but then the Swans kicked three goals to one in the third term.
They put on another trio of majors in the final stanza as the Eagles struggled to score.
Marcus Haley's four-goal effort proved a great help to his team and he was recognised as East Coast's best.
Chris Novy, Sam Maddern, Aaron Mason, Robbie McManus and Corey Bosworth were also big contributors on the day.
The other goal-kickers were Pearce Robinson, Michael Murfet, Novy and Will Stoltenberg.
Walter Jones, Tyler Brown, James Conroy, Hayden Tyson, Taj Mountney and Aidan Bullman played well for Evandale.
Dane Grubb and Justin Hutton kicked one goal each for the Eagles.
Old Launcestonians had a bye.
Evandale versus Old Launcestonians at Morven Park presents as the match of round 13.
Old Scotch will be looking to bounce back when they travel to Perth while St Pats has a road trip to Westbury to face Meander Valley.
East Coast, Lilydale and UTAS have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
