Players from all across the country are in Launceston for the Tasmanian Pickleball Championships at Elphin Sports Centre.
With the event doubling its numbers from last year - 70 to 141 - the tournament has attracted players from the ACT, Victoria, Queensland, NSW and Western Australia.
Several interstate players were lured to the event by Ali Wheatley, with Queensland's Sharon de King Carroll meeting her in NSW.
"We look at interstate tournaments and come and now we are roping in other players from the Gold Coast to come with us," she said.
"I love that it's social, anyone at any age can pick it up and have a great time within a couple of minutes.
"There's not many sports that I could all of a sudden jump in and play with my husband and be at equal level.
"We started this about two years ago and we play together equally, so it's something that we can do together and travel around the world at the same time."
She and husband Rohan won the gold medal in the 3.5 and below, 50-64 aged event, with players rated on ability from 0-5, with five being open level.
The pair are a part of TTT Pickleball Academy - which stands for teamwork, tournament, training - in Sanctuary Cove on the Gold Coast and hope to come back next year.
"We just love Launceston, love the old buildings," de King Carroll said.
"We've been to a few tournaments and this has been run so well, so we've really been excited and we love it."
Western Australian trio Adriane Dyke, Anita Smith and Gail Wittich also sung the tournament's praises.
"It's such an easy game to learn to play and you learn something new to get better every time that you go out on the court," Wittich said.
"It's an incredibly supportive and social environment here today, the competition has been really well organised and it's really good fun."
Smith added: "There's players from all over - Victoria, WA - it's like you've known them for a very long time because of the mutual interest."
The event continues on Sunday, with Wittich and Dyke to partner up in the doubles.
"I foolishly decided to play singles but tomorrow, Gail and I are playing together so I can blame all the mistakes on Gail, which is so much better because in singles you can only blame yourself," Dyke said.
