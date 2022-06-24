What does it take to back up after a successful sports season?
It's what the Tasmania JackJumpers will aim to do after making the grand series in their inaugural campaign.
Advertisement
Recent AFL dynasties have provided insight into what it takes.
Brisbane, Geelong, Hawthorn and Richmond have each had characteristics which have helped them challenge year after year.
Bringing in recruits or promoting youngsters who didn't play in the premiership the year before helps motivation.
It also presents new challenges for opposition teams trying to work out how to dismantle a top side.
Keeping star players is another crucial component.
But perhaps most important is retaining the nucleus and having a group of players who have played about 100 games together.
It's something JackJumpers mentor Scott Roth realises and something he noticed during his assistant coaching stint at Perth Wildcats in 2020/21.
The Wildcats backed up after having triumphed in the 2019/20 NBL season.
Roth's been happy with how the JackJumpers' off-season has panned out.
"Basketball-wise there are small increments of things that we can do better from scouting, to on-court practices, to timing of travel and those kinds of things we'll improve on," he said.
"But I think the big thing that I've learned anywhere I've ever been, and Perth is a great example, is the imports are hugely important, don't get me wrong.
"But to have a core of local players that can play 5,6,7,8 years. To have a Jesse Wagstaff (Wildcats) play 12 years and Damian Martin play 12 years and that kind of stability.
"The locals to me really drive your stability and what it means to wear that jersey and to wear a JackJumpers jersey.
"We've just started and I think it was hugely important that we kept our locals and group relatively together.
"That we could find those four or five core guys that can drive the JackJumpers over the next four or five years and keep those guys around.
"And then continue to move imports in and out as we go and see how that happens. But the teams that have done well, have kept their locals together and I think that's hugely important."
Advertisement
So what's happened so far in the recruiting and retention department?
Roth, who was NBL Coach of the Year, extended his contract and will be at the helm for at least the next three seasons.
It's a coup considering his credentials.
He played for Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA as well as experiences in Europe.
And he's been an assistant coach at Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.
Advertisement
The JJs completed their roster this week signing former NBA talent, Milton Doyle.
The six-foot-four shooting guard played 10 NBA games with the Brooklyn Nets in 2017-18.
The 26-year-old returned to the NBA after signing with the Chicago Bulls in 2019 and was assigned to G League affiliate, Windy City Bulls.
He's currently playing for Gaziantep Basketbol in the Turkish Basketball Super League.
The JackJumpers have also brought in athletic American import Rashard Kelly on a one-year deal and they re-signed fellow American Josh Magette.
Kelly, a highly-driven competitor who stands at six-foot-seven, appears a great fit for the club.
Advertisement
"I'm just a hard-working guy who's (been part of) some winning cultures, who's won on every level and I just want to continue to win and continue to get better," he said.
"And the Tasmanian JackJumpers had recent success this year. I just want to help them build their legacy and the things they're starting over there in Tasmania."
Meanwhile, imports Adams and MiKyle McIntosh have departed the club.
Adams, who won the JackJumpers MVP, was always going to be hard to keep given his outstanding play-offs performances.
"We wish Josh the best, wherever he ends up landing, and he's always going to be a JackJumper," Roth said.
"But we're pivoting and moving on and we don't discuss contracts or negotiations or how those things went.
Advertisement
"We waited for about two or three weeks for an answer from him and then once we got to that point, we were full steam ahead and just looking at a few other guys that I had on my list."
Roth admitted recruiting had been vastly different to last year when they were forming their inaugural team.
He explained the JackJumpers chased and worked hard to sign 15 players last season.
"Then as this season was winding down, we were already getting hit up with people wanting to come and play in Tasmania," he said.
"We didn't do a lot of chasing, a lot of people were coming to us which was great. It's a credit to the players that were there, my staff and the organisation of what was built and what was going around.
"The NBL's on the radar of everyone around the world and the league is just getting better and the quality of life in Australia is off the charts.
Advertisement
"And being in Tasmania is a great lifestyle. So this year was completely different to last year. We've been trying to find two players but more importantly, we had a lot of interest from different people coming at us whereas last year, we were definitely doing the chasing."
Regaining centre Will Magnay, who missed much of last season with a knee injury, is arguably as big as picking up any import.
The 24-year-old, who stands at 208 centimetres, has signed a two-year deal.
"He's in a great spot right now and right on track with what he's doing, which I think will be another X-factor with our group," Roth said.
With the JackJumpers being the flavour of the month, it seems they would have been able to attract more talented players ahead of this season. But Roth won't let himself think about whether his second-year line-up will be better than last season.
Advertisement
"We're trying to build a house and we put in the basement last year and now we're trying to put up some walls around the first floor," he said. "To me it's really about building some stability.
"You have to have a little luck and some things go your way and to get through seasons with no injuries and those things.
"It's really premature to think that one team is going to be better than the other. I just know with the kind of guys we have and the quality of our guys, that we'll fight and be competitive."
The JJs, who will get get stuck into pre-season from mid-August, are going to focus on the process rather than getting wrapped up in the destination.
"This is a new team, season, journey and adventure with everything that can happen and we'll approach it relatively the same way," Roth said.
"I don't believe in talking about records or finals standings. We all want to win a championship we all want to get in the finals. That's why you play professional sports. I don't need to say that every single day.
Advertisement
"Our guys know, now that they've done it, I'm sure they feel confident. But we're not going to set those kind of (championship-winning) bars that are mandatory for us to reach and then we don't make it."
The off-season has given Roth a chance to reflect on what happened in his first season in charge.
He loved it and relayed something special he told his wife and daughter recently.
"I just turned 59 but being 58 years old, it took me quite a long time on my journey to find home," he said.
"That's really what I felt like with Tasmania and everything that's going on there and how they treated me and the fans.
Advertisement
"It's home to me and that's a rare thing you have as a coach to be a part of something like that. And to reflect on what transpired and the love that the entire state has shown my family and myself but more importantly our organisation.
"It's taken me 15 years to find this place and it's been quite the journey and and I can't wait for the next three years."
It's a massive compliment for the state given Roth hails from Cleveland and has played and coached around the world.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.