Voices within the family violence support sector in Tasmania are calling for the adoption of a new response that puts the spotlight and accountability firmly onto perpetrators.
Tasmania is the only state and territory in Australia that has not yet adopted the US-founded Safe and Together Initiative, and a women's legal advocacy group wants to see the state's sector get on board.
Advertisement
Safe and Together Institute founder David Mandel, from the US, recently spent time consulting in the state, explaining the approach that looks for the individual patterns of perpetrator behaviour.
It wants legal, social and other services to understand family violence as a negative parenting choice by the perpetrator.
It also avoids victim-blaming, preferring instead to focus on the many ways in which victim-survivor mothers try to keep their children safe.
Women's Legal Service Tasmania chief executive Yvette Cehtel said the Safe and Together approach was something that needed to be discussed by the state.
She said the apprach was at the heart of what states such as New South Wales and Victoria were doing in this space.
"Safer Together would give us a really common language across departments, and it zeros in on children," Ms Cehtel said.
"It is really about breaking down silos and putting women and children front and centre of family violence and how we deal with it in a better way," she said.
"It is something that we should be talking about...it just makes sense that we do it."
Ms Cehtel said victim survivors often did a lot to keep the family safe, but perpetrators know exactly how to control the situation and to thwart the victim survivors attempts to escape or get ahead.
She said the model looked for these unique patterns of abuse within a relationship, with the aim to find targeted solutions that would prevent the perpetrator from committing particular acts of abuse.
Yemaya Womens Support Service manager Chris said she fully supported the model being adopted by child safety, health, education and justice systems in Tasmania.
"It advocates for keeping children safe and together with the non-offending parent, partnering with the non-offending parent, and intervening with the parent or caregiver solely responsible for creating the risk."
She said it focuses on working with victim survivors to assess what they specifically need to help stop the perpetrator's control and abuse.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.