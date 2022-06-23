The Examiner
Police have located a body believed to be that of a missing man at Duck Reach, Trevallyn

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:20am, first published 3:58am
Police locate body at Trevallyn

Police have located the body of a missing man at Duck Reach, Trevallyn.

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

