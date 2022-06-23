Regression in environmental responsibility

LAUNCESTON Golf Club has applications with the City of Launceston council for rezoning its land from recreational to residential for two housing subdivisions.
One proposal involves clearing the remnant bushland behind Warragul Street. The other is for open space at the main entrance, adjacent to Landcare work on the Kings Meadows Rivulet.
Advertisement
The council has approved the first subdivision, subject to assessment with the Tasmanian Planning Commission.
Since the 1930s the golf course has been proudly recognised for its many bird species including endemics. It is designated a private reserve (perpetual). The area is within a scenic protection zone. The intact bushland is a threatened vegetation community under the Tasmanian Nature Conservation Act 2002
Just why in a deteriorating natural world would the council ignore the UN declared criticality for climate change mitigation and adaptation, and for biodiversity safeguards? Why in a rush to rezone recreational land would it sidestep its own clauses of environmental responsibility?
Why condone the destruction of its natural treasures and risk the city's good character and liveability, by progressing imprudently backwards?
IF Jo Ford (The Examiner, June 17) doesn't want to use the CBD on-street parking with new meters then there is a simple, and cheaper, solution; use the off-street parking options. There is no risk of a ticket for overstaying and for the council-run options it is a very reasonable $2.60 an hour.
If you are going to be in town for a significant amount of time then use those options that have early bird rates capped at $7 for the whole day. The council also provides up to two hours of free parking at its multi-storey car parks from 3.30pm.
With on-street parking, no one is forced to pay for a whole hour should you not need it.
And the new meters have an option to use an app where you can manage how much you pay for the exact time used.
WELL fellow Tasmanians, we now know the state government has $1 billion plus it can invest in health, education and the homeless should its AFL bid fail. I'm looking forward to improvements in all those three.
Maybe a referendum on the proposal should be held.
WHY should we put up with the imminent rise in power costs here in Tasmania (The Examiner, June 18) when we produce almost 100 per cent of our own energy?
The Tasmanian government must disconnect us from the National Electricity Market. Basslink's cable, which links us to the mainland grid, broke down for six months in 2015-2016 and the company (which is in administration) still owes us $70 million; money which could have been spent on housing the homeless and funding the crisis in health care.
IT'S interesting the City of Launceston council has approved a $25 collection fee for a FOGO bin.
This charge would be redundant if the council sold the compost it makes from the FOGO waste, and the green waste it charges to be dumped at the tip.
I AM tired of hearing about the basic wage rise that has pleased many but not all. How about a pay rise for pensioners, who exist on less than the basic wage?
THOSE who have supported Wikileaks founder Julian Assange over the past years are to be commended for their tireless efforts in the face of the Australian government's inaction.
For daring to expose war criminality, Assange faces a lengthy imprisonment term in the United States.
Advertisement
It is inconceivable that the United Kingdom's Home Office is comfortable with Assange's extradition decision which it regards as not being "incompatible with his human rights".
Whether in Ukraine, Iraq or Afghanistan, those who commit war crimes must face justice, and those who have the courage to uncover these offences deserve their country's full protection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.