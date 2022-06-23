The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | June 24, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
June 23 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regression in environmental responsibility

BIODIVERSITY AT RISK

LAUNCESTON Golf Club has applications with the City of Launceston council for rezoning its land from recreational to residential for two housing subdivisions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.