The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Researchers call for insurance populations to prevent future species extinction

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated June 21 2022 - 8:30am, first published 3:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Carolyn Hogg

Thousands of endangered and threatened animal species may be saved by the development of insurance populations, simliar to that achieved with the Tasmanian Devil.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.