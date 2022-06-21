Launceston developer investigated for building unapproved North Esk bridge

The Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the construction of a bridge across the North Esk River north of Henry Street.
The bridge was an unapproved construction by Glebe Farms owner Joe Pintarich.
A spokesperson from the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service said: "The bridge constructed over the North Esk River near Henty Road was built by an adjoining private property owner without approval from the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service or the [City of Launceston] council".
"The Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service is investigating the construction of the bridge," they said.
"The outcomes of the investigation will determine what further action or actions may be taken."
It is understood that a developer must seek approval from the PWS because land on either side of the bridge is Crown Land.
The approval from PWS would normally be required before lodgement of a development application to the City of Launceston council.
The council under the Land Use Planning and Approvals Act 1993and its planning scheme makes an assessment of the development application and if approved issues any building and related permits.
A City of Launceston council spokesman said the matter was being investigated by the Department of Parks and Wildlife, in collaboration with the council.
"The council has not issued a planning permit for the construction of the bridge, which has been built primarily on Crown Land," the spokesman said.
"If the Crown consents to the bridge remaining on their land, an application can be made and council will consider it on its merits under the planning scheme and other relevant legislation."
Mr Pintarich said the bridge was built to replace a wooden bridge that was burnt in the 1960s.
"There was always a bridge there," he said.
"It is built on the same abutments as that bridge and is two metres above the highest of high tides."
He said the bridge would withstand a flood similar to one in 2016.
Mr Pintarich said he owned the properties on both side of the bridge.
He said it would be used to move livestock to the higher ground towards Vermont Road in time of a flood.
Other possibilities would be the use of the bridge for a pedestrian walk from Corra Linn to the Cataract Gorge or for cyclists.
He was concerned that such a big deal had been made of the bridge.
"The bridge is not that easy to see, you have got to go looking for it," he said.
"It will be for everyone to use and benefit long after I'm gone."
Mr Pintarich declined to reveal how much the bridge had cost him to construct.
"I would also like to highlight the fact that the bridge is higher than all of the existing Bridges already in place over the North Esk River, therefore it is not the flood hazard that those bridges are," he said.
"It is also not a hazard to river traffic as it is not piled, whereas the original bridge piles are still in place and constitute a hazard to river users.
"The bridge joins two private properties and is part of the farm infrastructure here at the Glebe and all engineering requirements have been complied with and standards have been met during its construction and installation."
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
