The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Joe Pintarich built the bridge on his North Esk River property without approval

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
June 21 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston developer investigated for building unapproved North Esk bridge

The Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the construction of a bridge across the North Esk River north of Henry Street.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.