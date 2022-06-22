Tasmania's priorities need realigning, now

HOW sad an institution such as the YMCA had to close recently due to lack of funds.
If only those in charge had realised that had they found themselves a football and started kicking it around just how much funding might have come their way.
They obviously didn't realise the importance of footballs, at least in Tasmania, far more important than healthcare, housing, education and everything else it seems.
The welfare of Tasmanians obviously depends on lads kicking a football around a multi-million dollar sports facility.
How Tassie's low population warrants spending millions of dollars on an AFL football team is beyond comprehension, especially as a portion of that population couldn't care less about football.
I better stop before I end up saying what I really think of this ludicrous proposal.
ACCORDING to the Aurora Energy 2021 annual report ''the energy retailer recorded sound financial results, achieving an underlying profit before tax of $20.9 million''.
Why then is it increasing our power bills?
The only thing I can gauge is greed, which seems to reflect the failure of decades of deregulation and privatisation.
EVERY Australian employee has the right to be and feel safe at work.
Colette Harmsen (The Examiner, May 30) said ''peaceful protests have not injured workers in the workplace'' and ''de-escalation techniques are used to maintain a non-violent approach to protesting, and protesters are trained in non-violent direct action''. Despite action being non-violent, protests are premeditated, calculated and designed to cause discomfort, distress and trauma to people in their workplace.
Psychological and emotional trauma is not always physically evident, but the impact can be ever-present and damaging.
Now, more than ever, the mental health of workers and their safety is a priority for all organisations. Intimidatory and bullying behaviour is never acceptable.
Protest actions should not inflict psychological and emotional trauma on workers. Sustainable Timber Tasmania upholds the right for all workers to go home safe and well every day.
IT is time to have a single funder for health.
It is only when community health, aged care, acute care and so on work together to treat people early and accurately will efficiency in outcomes for people be achieved.
