The Real Institute of Tasmania hosted its annual auction off at the Silos on Thursday night and Alyce Fleming and Conall Cassidy were finalists in the competition.
Tasmanian Auctioneer Competition chief judge David Jackson said they auctioned the same property and performed in front of judges who analysed their performance of bidding, property descriptions and engagement with audiences.
"It takes a lot of training. They've done a lot of workshops and they've competed in other competitions so it's just a matter of getting up and doing it repeatedly and getting better at it.
"I think at the end of the day, your planning is very important. Initially you've got to prepare and if you're not prepared, you're going to really flounder.
"It's also a performance, there's a lot of theatre attached. We're not comedians, but they're still got to perform and engage with the audience," he said.
To prepare for the upcoming competition, Ms Fleming said she had been pretending to do auction calls in the shower and in her car and also in car parks and public parks.
"You just got to put yourself in the most uncomfortable position that you possibly can," Ms Fleming said.
"A lot of my live auctions are a lot more conversational, and I think especially being female, it's a different style to men.
"I try to draw on empathy and emotion rather than just numbers," she said.
Mr Cassidy has been involved in the industry for three years and said he began practising to become an auctioneer by counting cards and working on his public speaking.
"At the end of the day, we're salespeople negotiating on the spot, so you've got to be able to have rapport with the people," Mr Cassidy.
"Being able to engage with them and having them like you to an extent is really important if you're actually going to get them to pay them their best money.
"They're a very supportive bunch up here, a lot of people put a lot of effort into the competition," he said.
Mr Cassidy and Ms Fleming said they hoped to see more auctioneers at next years event.
The Real Estate Institute of Tasmania is a member organisation representing the views and the professional needs of its members which consists of 170 real estate agents (and their staff) throughout the state.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
