The transition to divisional footy has made for a mostly competitive NTFAW premier season.
Unbeaten Launceston looks a cut above but the Thistles, Parrots and Old Launcestonians are trying to reduce the gap.
Scottsdale and Hillwood, with plenty of newcomers, are developing well.
The Examiner's looks at the season so far and what's to come.
Position: Fourth, four wins and four losses
Highlights: 21-point victory against Old Scotch in round eight after losing to the Thistles by 33 points in round two.
Player to watch: Letitia Johnston has been in the Parrots' best in five of her seven games.
Summary: Put up a gallant effort against Old Launcestonians in round seven, losing by nine points after scores were level at three-quarter-time. Big tests coming up against Old Scotch and OLs.
Position: Sixth, zero wins and eight losses
Highlights: Close battles with Scottsdale going down by 20 and 21 points.
Player to watch: Narine Maurangi has featured in the Sharks' best three times and booted two goals.
Summary: This year was destined to be about development given the Sharks have about a dozen first-year players. They have been in the contest against the Magpies but have struggled against other sides. Recruit Siofra Clark played in the under-20 women's representative match on the weekend in a positive for the club.
Position: First, seven wins and zero losses
Highlights: Seven victories in a row, a 25-point away win against Old Launcestonians in the only game in which they've been tested on the scoreboard.
Player to watch: Jenna Griffiths is second in the league MVP votes and has kicked two goals.
Summary: Biggest test of the season awaits with a round-11 battle with an improved OLs. Premiership favourites by a country mile. The remainder of the home and away season will be about keeping up standards.
Position: Second, five wins and two losses
Highlights: Recovering to win five on the trot after dropping their first two games, 17-point round-five victory against Old Scotch, nine-point win against Bridgenorth in round seven.
Player to watch: Midfielder Jessica Jamieson is third on the MVP table and was outstanding against Hillwood in round nine.
Summary: If OLs upset Launceston in round 11 it would add intrigue to the season. Last year's runners-up want to make the big dance again.
Position: Third, five wins and three losses
Highlights: Three-point round-one triumph against OLs, 33-point victory against Bridgenorth in round two.
Player to watch: Can't look past Zoe Bourne who is leading the league MVP and has been for most of the count.
Summary: Have had an up-and-down season with players unavailable, such as Jemma Blair, because of VFLW duties. She and emerging stars Georgia Nicholas and Tunisha Kikoak could have a big influence in the second half of the year if they're available for more games with the Thistles.
Position: Fifth, two wins and six losses
Highlights: Two wins against Hillwood, three-point round-seven loss to Old Scotch.
Player to watch: Midfielder Alex Hall continues to give the Magpies great service. Has polled eight MVP votes and represented the league against the North-West on Monday.
Summary: Similar to Hillwood, have a lot of new faces at the club. Upcoming game against the Sharks is a must-win to keep finals hopes alive. Always competitive and working on hitting the scoreboard more.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
