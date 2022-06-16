Waverly Primary students benefit from sessions with Bombers

Waverly Primary students have relished the chance to join in with North Launceston Football Club.
Over the past five weeks, 20 students have participated in the AFL Sporting Schools Club Connect Program which is an extension of the Federal government's Sporting Schools Program.
It's a fun, safe, social and inclusive introductory participation program designed to prepare boys and girls for junior footy.
Students participated in a fun one-hour sessions, developing their football and social skills while learning to play the game in a modified and non-contact environment.
The program is funded by the Sport Australia and has been developed to build mutually beneficial partnerships between schools and their local community football club.
The initial three sessions occurred at the school with a range of different aged children participating in football activities with AFL Tasmania staff.
The final two sessions were at Invermay Park with the students joining in North Launceston's under-10 training.
AFL regional manager Aaron Roberts explained the program was in its pilot stage across the country and targeted communities where AFL participation is low.
"With North Launceston so willing to engage, it was an easy transition to give the kids a taste of what club life looks like by joining Norths under-10s training," he said.
"For many children that have not played club sport, it's a big jump to just turn up and feel safe. So having some trial sessions will increase the confidence of the children and families to play club football in 2023."
North Launceston president Thane Brady thanked the AFL Tas team for making the opportunity happen.
"The smile on the participants' faces demonstrates how much enjoyment they take out of this fantastic program," he said.
Once the program is reviewed it's hoped to be expanded in 2023.
