The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Waverly Primary students benefit from sessions with Bombers

June 16 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ENJOYING PROGRAM: North Launceston under-9s Coach, Myles Baker with players from his team and Waverly Primary students. Picture: Supplied

Waverly Primary students have relished the chance to join in with North Launceston Football Club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.