Tuesday shaped up as significant for Tasmania's AFL licence bid.
It was a chance for AFL presidents to meet with the league commission ahead of Hall of Fame night.
Advertisement
And it came after chief executive Gillon McLachlan met with Premier Jeremy Rockliff last Thursday.
While it wasn't clear what would be discussed, it's likely a number of issues were fleshed out in the lead-up to August when the club presidents will vote on whether to award Tasmania a licence.
Money and sourcing players are two of the biggest factors.
Earlier this year, multiple AFL premiership coach Alastair Clarkson spoke of how the Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney experiences would come into the voting.
"Most recruiters would say the draft has only just started to get parity in the last couple of years, that's 10 years after Gold Coast and GWS came in," he told SEN Breakfast.
"If Tasmania is going to be the same, there won't be a club that will vote for the Tasmanian team to come in because everyone will fear they won't get the players in the first round that they need to give themselves a chance to win a flag."
The Examiner's Facebook page has been flooded with comments this week in response to articles about the Tasmania bid.
While there has been some support for the team, the comments have overwhelmingly been about the state having bigger priorities than spending an estimated $750 million on a new Hobart stadium.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.