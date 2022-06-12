Meet the Tasmanians honoured in this year's Queens Birthday Honours list

A former police detective and politician, polio warrior, journalist and those responsible for navigating Tasmania's health response to the pandemic are among those recognised for their contribution at the annual Queens Birthday Order of Australia Medals.
The Order Of Australia recognises Australians who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievement. There are four levels of award. The Order of Australia also has a Military Division.
Advertisement
The four levels of the award are: Companion of the Order (AC), Officer of the Order (AO), Member of the Order (AM) and Medal of the Order (OAM).
Northern Region chair for Order of Australia Association Tasmania Branch Sue Shea OAM said the Queen's Birthday awards were a part of a "uniquely Australian" system.
"The honour system was introduced in Australia in February 1975 and it was a unique Australian Award," she said.
Let's meet the Northern Tasmanians who have been recognised this year:
IVAN DEAN: former police commander, Launceston Mayor and Legislative Councillor
After spending a career in the spotlight, with decades in the police force, local government and state politics behind him, Ivan Dean has remained courageous and unrelenting in the face of the critical eye of the public.
Despite the crushing pressure of a life in the spotlight, Mr Dean said he was proud to have served his community in his roles in the police force, as well as the City of Launceston Mayor and Legislative Councillor for Rosevears.
His service is being recognised this year with an AM for this year's Queens Birthday Honours, for his contribution to political life, along with policing.
ALISON ANDREWS: Owner of the Northern Midlands Courier and former journalist at The Examiner:
Well-respected journalist and former Examiner stalwart, Alison Andrews AM has been honoured as a Member of the Order of Australia for her contributions to Tasmania's media landscape.
Now publisher and editor at The Northern Midlands Courier, Ms Andrews spent more than three decades at The Examiner over three stints, eventually becoming one of the paper's longest-serving members.
Initially starting as a cadet at The Examiner in 1970, Ms Andrews moved to The Sun in Melbourne for several years before returning to Launceston and her self-confessed "professional home".
Quickly familiarising herself with every aspect of the newsroom, Ms Andrews would eventually take on rural, political and investigative roles, and became well-regarded as one of the state's most important journalistic voices.
After leaving in 1982 to start a family and build her own media and marketing company, Ms Andrews returned to The Examiner in 1994 as a part-time rural reporter but quickly re-established a full-time position at the paper, where she would remain for the next decade and a half.
Advertisement
Three Tasmanians whose faces became familiar during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are being recognised for leading the state through a health emergency crisis.
Tasmania's Public Health director Mark Veitch, State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan Wicks and Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine have been awarded Queen's Birthday Honours Public Service Medals on the COVID-19 Honour Roll.
When Australia fell into a state of Public Health Emergency in March 2020 following outbreaks of the then unknown coronavirus, Tasmania's Public Health director Dr Veitch soon declared Tasmania as a State of Emergency.
Advertisement
GLENN ASLIN: Paramedic
At only 18-years-old, a young Glenn Aslin knew what he wanted to be, a paramedic.
Over four decades later, and with a resume that reflects his years of service, Mr Aslin's commitment to paramedicine has been recognised and honoured, receiving the Ambulance Service Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
Born and raised in Adelaide, Mr Aslin and his family relocated to the Northern Territory where as a teenager he volunteered as a paramedic before officially starting his career at 18.
In the dry deserts of the Northern Territory, Mr Aslin worked as a clinical instructor and senior paramedic for the Royal Flying Doctors Service Uluru, and as a communications centre officer with St John Ambulance.
Advertisement
After a lifetime of accountancy, finance, service to the Launceston community and travelling the world for Rotary International, Louis Johnson says he is proud of one thing above all his other accomplishments.
"It's my work for Rotary on trying to eradicate polio," he says.
As he is awarded Member of the Order of Australia this Queens' Birthday, Mr Johnson says among his greatest regrets is that the Chicago-headquartered organisation he served wasn't able to end the virus.
Advertisement
"I think it was down to maybe 40 cases in the world. We were close to doing it, but we had those two countries - Pakistan and Afghanistan - we just couldn't get into those isolated areas and immunise the children, which was what was needed," he says.
ANTHONY RONEY: Lions Club of Riverside
In 1977, Antony Roney joined the Lions club after his neighbour urged him to become involved in the organisation.
"Once I realised what they were doing, and how much fun they were having, I decided to join,' Mr Roney said.
Advertisement
Now 45 years later, Mr Roney has become a stalwart in the Lions International community and will now be recognised a Member of the Order (AM) as part of the Queen's Birthday celebrations.
"You don't join these organisations for accolades. People don't really understand what Lions do. They think we were sausage sizzlers all the time but that's far from what we really are," he said.
DES BROWN: Service to community and tourism at Sheffield
Sheffield's Des Brown says he's "humbled" to have received an Order of Australia Medal as part of the Queen's Birthday honours list announced today.
Advertisement
Mr Brown was recognised for his service to tourism and the community, including holding the position of Kentish Arts Commerce Tourism president between 2015 and 2021, being involved with community groups in the area since the 1960s and more recently starting up West Kentish accommodation Eagle Nest Retreat.
Despite everything he was involved in, Mr Brown said his biggest highlight was when he was part of the Tasmanian Farmers Federation's local branch.
FRANK ATKINS: Former cycling star from the North-West Coast
He may be getting recognised for his service to the community but the proudest moments of Frank Atkins' life have come during his cycling career.
Advertisement
Mr Atkins received an Order of Australia Medal as part of the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours for his work as part of the Lions Club of Kentish, his roles at Cradle Coast Water and TasPorts and his involvement with sporting clubs such as the Devonport Cycling Club and North West Athletic Club.
"I'm pretty humbled by it," he said.
"I would rather give awards away then recieve them but I am proud."
Mr Atkins said cycling was his first passion and he made a name for himself as a stayer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.