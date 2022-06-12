The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Three familiar Tasmanian leaders make it to the Queen's Birthday COVID-19 Honours Roll

IB
By Isabel Bird
June 12 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pandemic leaderships in health and policing

Three Tasmanians whose faces became familiar during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are being recognised for leading the state through a health emergency crisis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.