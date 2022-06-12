Pandemic leaderships in health and policing

Three Tasmanians whose faces became familiar during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are being recognised for leading the state through a health emergency crisis.
Tasmania's Public Health director Mark Veitch, State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan Wicks and Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine have been awarded Queen's Birthday Honours Public Service Medals on the COVID-19 Honour Roll.
Advertisement
When Australia fell into a state of Public Health Emergency in March 2020 following outbreaks of the then unknown coronavirus, Tasmania's Public Health director Dr Veitch soon declared Tasmania as a State of Emergency.
In this time of demanding pressure, Dr Veitch was described as keeping up-to-date with emerging scientific findings related to COVID-19.
He consistently provided advice to former Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein, and represented the state at the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, translating relevant advice to a state-context.
His careful and considered planning of public health and social measures, to manage the spread of COVID-19 into Tasmania, was said to contribute to the low incidence of serious illness, to protect vulnerable Tasmanians, as well as preserve the capacity of the health system.
Often by Dr Veitch's side when the state government was advising the public of its pandemic responses was State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks.
Ms Morgan-Wicks stepped into the new role that was created during the early stage of the pandemic to lead and co-ordinate Tasmania's health service response to COVID-19.
Her decision to close, deep clean and recommission two of Tasmania's major hospitals to suppress the further spread of disease was described as "decisive action in the face of great uncertainty" that prevented "a far worse outcome".
Ms Morgan-Wicks said she accepted the award on behalf of her amazing Tasmanian state health team.
"I have never worked harder in my life than I did during the COVID-19 pandemic," Ms Morgan-Wicks said.
"I was brand new to the Health portfolio and managing a pandemic on top of a $2B budget and over 16,000 employees was a massive leadership challenge," she said.
"But what was hardest was not knowing in early 2020 how many people would die from COVID-19, with no vaccines or available treatments at that stage for this terrible virus."
She said she was proud of Tasmania reaching a more than 99 per cent vaccination rate.
"I am very lucky to be surrounded by some inspiring and excellent leaders in Health and across our Emergency Management structure - and as a team we worked together to do the very best we could in challenging and uncertain times. Health is certainly not for the faint-hearted."
Heavily involved in the state's government emergency response was Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine, who issued unprecedented restrictions for entering the state to limit the spread of the disease.
Advertisement
His directions during the emergency, working in conjunction with Public Health and government, were described as instrumental in suppressing COVID-19 in the Tasmanian community.
Commissioner Hine said he wanted to acknowledge the "extraordinary contribution" of everyone involved in dealing with the threat of COVID-19.
"I thank every member of Tasmania Police, and more broadly everyone involved in the whole-of-government response to the pandemic, for the adaptability, flexibility and strategic expertise shown, in what were unprecedented circumstances, managing Tasmania's response to the pandemic."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Instagram: @examineronlineFollow us on Google News: The Examiner
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.