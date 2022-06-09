Launceston's Casey Brown describes the club as "a big family" and for him, that's the reality of it.
Reaching his 100-game milestone against Clarence on Saturday, the 23-year-old has his mum Sandra Boland as the club's president.
Understandably, she's proud of her son's achievements.
"As a mum I love the programs offered at Launceston, investing and encouraging all players to become the best version of themselves. I know that he is in a safe and supportive environment," she said.
"To reach this milestone is a testament to the determination Casey has for his football.
"He is surrounded by a wonderful team of young men and I love that together they have experienced the success that they have and I have enjoyed being part of this with him."
A graduate of the Tassie Mariners' junior program, Brown also played in the state's under-25 side's clash against Vic Metro in 2019.
Since his senior debut in 2015, the defender/wingman has become a trusted figure for his senior coaches, especially his current one, Mitch Thorp.
"Reliable and tough are the two words I'd use to describe Casey Brown," Thorp said.
"He is underrated externally, however internally he's one of our most important and a key reason we have had success over the last three seasons.
"He hasn't missed a game in the last four years and I'm certain that's because he never misses training, pre-season or in-season."
A two-time premiership player, Brown has a different career highlight than most.
He remembers the 2019 preliminary-final loss fondly, which he believes set up the group for the two flags.
"I didn't think as a kid watching the men that I would ever play in a TSL grand final, let alone win two," he said.
"I love the culture we have created around the club over the last few years, we're a close bunch of mates and it feels like a big family."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
