The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TSL: Launceston's 'Reliable' Casey Brown reaches 100-game mark

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
June 9 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOVE: Launceston's Casey Brown and his mum, club president Sandra Boland, share a grand final winning moment. Picture: Linda Higginson

Launceston's Casey Brown describes the club as "a big family" and for him, that's the reality of it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.