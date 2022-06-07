Launceston Police Station upgrades move forward, temporary Newnham centre up and running

The first stage of Launceston Police Station's $7 million renovation is underway and should be completed in the coming months, with the full works expected to be done within a year.
Work at the site began in April, when the station's public-facing Customer Service Centre moved over to Newnham.
Members of the public looking to make an enquiry should still proceed to Newnham Police Station, but the Customer Service Centre at Launceston is expected to be complete sometime around August. Once work on the centre is complete, the next stage of the renovations will upgrade the station's uniform division and also bring the building in line with the Disability Discrimination Act.
The Charge Suite will also undergo a revamp in an effort to improve overall security at the station. Asbestos removal will also form part of the work. Launceston Senior Sergeant Mel Death said with the increase of employees over the years, there was a need to increase the facilities.
"As a result of the grant, we were able to put the money back into headquarters, which should take a period of approximately 12 months - potentially longer," she said.
When the station first opened, it was designed for 120 staff. In the proceeding years, the number of staff on site has almost doubled to more than 210.
The station upgrades were first outlined in 2020 as part of the state government's construction-led COVID recovery plan. At the time, Tasmania Police Northern Commander Brett Smith said the refurbishment was needed because Launceston had one of the oldest police stations in the state.
