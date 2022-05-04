The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Multisystemic therapy to be introduced in Tasmania in attempt to deter youth offending, reduce reoffending rates

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated May 4 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multisystemic therapy - which offers families 24/7 clinical support for at-risk youth - will be introduced in Tasmania in an attempt to deter children from offending.

An intensive form of therapy developed in the United States will be introduced in Tasmania for young people either at risk of offending or already in the youth justice system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.