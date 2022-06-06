The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Good News

TNL: Estelle Margetts, Dana Lester reach 150 games for Cavaliers

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated June 6 2022 - 10:02am, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONES: Estelle Margetts and Dana Lester have been fixtures in the Cavaliers' recent premiership success. Picture: Cavaliers Facebook

Dana Lester and Estelle Margetts have shared many moments as teammates, side-by-side on the netball court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.