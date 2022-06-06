Dana Lester and Estelle Margetts have shared many moments as teammates, side-by-side on the netball court.
Their shared accomplishment list includes being in the same ANL squad (2015), premiership players for the Cavs (Margetts in 2013 and 2021, Lester in 2019) and past winners of the Caroline Kirkpartick award.
Another moment was added to the list when Margetts and Lester became the 12th and 13th players to reach 150 games for the Cavaliers over the weekend.
Given the Cavaliers began their existence in 1995, Margetts and Lester have joined rarefied air which includes the likes of Dannie Carstens and Kate Gibson.
"I just idolise the players like Dannie Carstens and Catherine Langley (nee Van Keulen) who were great players that were my mentors coming through the club," Margetts said.
"To be able to stand side-by-side with them and share something really special with them, who I am still friends with, is such a special thing."
For Lester, the experience of having family court-side in Hobart to witness her milestone only began to sink in during her drive back to Launceston.
"It was pretty surreal to think I've reached that kind of milestone. I guess when you start playing netball as a young person or even when you start playing state league, you don't have those kind of goals in mind," she said.
"You play for the love of it and not for the individual accolades so it was very humbling."
Both players have been fixtures at the club for the best part of a decade with Lester graduating from the Cavs' junior pathways while Margetts joined the club from Burnie in 2012.
During that time, they've seen the Cavaliers continue their success at all levels of the TNL with Margetts part of the title-winning team in 2013 and 2021 while Lester was part of the 2019 triumph.
Also in that time, the Margetts and Lesters have become friends off the court.
"Ever since I've been at the Cavaliers, I've met a lot of people and made a lot of friendships and it's not just me involved, it's involved my family a lot too," Lester said.
"Estelle's parents and my parents are quite good friends outside of netball and it's the family culture and club community which has kept me involved and kept me coming back to the Cavs every year."
Margetts added: "We've played ANL together, Cavaliers together and we've been away to national championships together.
"I think the special thing is not just sharing it with another player, it's sharing it with another friend. Even our parents are friends and that is a testament to the club."
That community feel has rung especially true for Margetts since she relocated to Launceston for university in 2012.
On the court, Margetts has achieved a roll call of honours including being in the Cavs' open Team of the 2006-2015 decade and TNL all-star recognition in 2014.
Away from the court, it has fundamentally changed her life.
"The thing that has kept me coming back to the club is just the culture of the club and how inclusive they are. It's not just about making people better athletes and better at netball but the club is also about making everyone a better person," Margetts said.
"The Cavaliers have supported me through two university degrees and when I moved to Canberra when I went there and now I am back working full-time, the club has supported me through all of that.
"We're all together, all the girls are together, we all hang out together off the court and go to each other's birthdays and things like that, and I am living in Launceston at the moment and I couldn't imagine a life in Launceston without netball."
With the side sitting in second place on the opens' league table as the end of the roster season approaches, the Cavaliers could be on-track to continue their successful reign which has seen one of their teams (19-and-unders and opens) play in the grand final in 22 of the 26 there have been in the TNL.
"Nothing would be better than winning a premiership with the Cavs at the end of the season," Lester said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
