The Tasmanian Netball League's two Launceston sides capped a successful Southern road trip with triumphant results on the courts of Hobart.
Less than 12 hours after marking Estelle Margetts' 150th game with a win, the Cavaliers repeated the dose for Dana Lester who celebrated her 150th milestone in the 73-34 win over Karana.
After previously beating Karana in round six, the Cavaliers were arguably more impressive in their round-14 clash as the reigning premiers extended the margin in an attacking onslaught.
While Karana were searching for their first win of the season, the Cavaliers ensured that they would not become the first victim as they delivered a stunning opening term.
The visitors controlled the game across the court as Karana struggled to find ways into attack due to the pressure on their passing across all three thirds.
The visitors made them pay with fast transition off a few turnovers and accurate shooting inside the attacking circle.
As they have shown against most of the competition across the season, once the Cavs found themselves in the lead it was almost impossible to remove them from it.
The Cavaliers regularly grew their lead at every break as they scored at will with double digit points in every term which is a feat Karana only managed once for the match (10 points in the third term).
The Cavs' winning streak will go on the line next weekend when they face a double-header at the Silverdome against Arrows on June 18 and Cripps Waratah on June 19.
The Northern Hawks have kept their unblemished record intact as they accounted for Arrows 73-44 to conclude their double-header weekend.
After an even first quarter, everything clicked for the visitors as they mopped up turnovers on the defensive end and shot with precision to put on 23-5 in the second term. Courtney Treloar and Ash Mawer locked in at the attacking end.
Lydia Coote continued her terrific form with several intercepts in the game while Danni Pickett also had an impact off the bench in the attacking third during her 150th game.
From there on, the Hawks were never troubled as they grew their lead at every change to secure their 12th win of the campaign.
The Hawks will aim to stretch their unbeaten record next weekend when they face Kingston Blues and Karana on at the Silverdome.
The Cavaliers' 19-and under side fell to Karana 44-37 in a game that was tight until the final siren. The Hawks' 19-and-unders secured a 59-21 victory over Arrows.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
