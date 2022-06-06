For all Launceston's dominance in statewide footy and netball leagues, it's been a while since the region had a genuine force in the soccer equivalent.
Launceston City's 2018 incarnation when Tyler Fischer and Noah Mies were scoring goals for fun and Niko Giantsopoulos was equally unbeatable at the other end was perhaps the most recent.
Advertisement
But a new creature is stirring in the depths of Newstead, a sleeping giant poked into action and prepared to climb a beanstalk to statewide glory in a mixed metaphor of fairytale proportions.
Having cantered to the Northern Championship title then finished second in both league and cup in their inaugural statewide campaign, Launceston United are on the verge of consummating their elevation.
Expertly led by coaches Frank Compton and Lynden Prince - the Brian Clough and Peter Taylor of Tasmania - United have won their opening eight Women's Super League fixtures plus a Statewide Cup quarter and semi-final.
However, no path to glory is without potholes and the access road around Birch Avenue is full of them.
Having promised plenty last season, this United team is capable of delivering.
The potentially-crippling loss of joint league best and fairest Jess Robinson has been seamlessly covered by the arrival of Alexis Mitchell, who plays exactly the same role albeit with a different accent.
Former Perth Glory striker Ellie La Monte provides mainland nous to complement home-grown Dani Gunton, Laura Dickinson and the versatile Annie Reitsema up front.
Madi Gilpin is as tireless as she is brave in the midfield enforcer mold of Roy Keane (or Kent for Ted Lasso fans) and, in hindsight, her premature departure from last season's cup final with a broken wrist when leading 1-0 was a pivotal moment, both for United's day and season.
Adilat Otto or Karla Jones can play the Fernandinho role, protecting a defence built around captain Nichola Clark, Jess Newell or Katie Hill, giving attacking freedom to full-backs Neve Farquhar and Maddie Lohse while keeper Sydney Carnie has achieved the impressive feat of improving on being last year's joint golden glove winner.
While on track for a double, United are fulfilling the age-old sporting cliché of taking each game as it comes, beginning with Monday's Statewide Cup final in which Kingborough, bureaucracy and officialdom appear to stand in their way.
For a start, the game is being played at the Lions' Lightwood Park, handing a significant home advantage to United's opponents.
And in addition to the 420 kilometres of extra travelling, United were handed an 11.45am kick-off which would require a pre-dawn departure. Instead, a night's accommodation was added to the significant investment of five hours worth of petrol - both expenditures being met by the club.
Then, as if there weren't enough roadworks on the Midland Highway, Saturday's blockbuster against South Hobart added another couple of speedhumps with both coaches sent off for dissent and therefore currently unavailable to take charge of the team on Monday.
United immediately declared an intention to appeal, and even a cursory glance - and listen - to the footage on NPL TV should be enough to see common sense prevail and both red cards reduced to yellows.
However, the complication was hardly ideal preparation for a shot at silverware.
Advertisement
Launceston United are a well-run club and their hierarchy would be much too professional to gripe about such things as schedules, venues and expenses.
With little likelihood of a second Launceston side joining the WSL to create an equal geographical balance to the men's competition, the region should echo the name of its sole representative and become United.
Good luck to the team and whoever gets to take charge of them on Monday.
Follow the instruction of Compton when asked about the day's logistical arrangements.
"We have our accommodation sorted out and are going down the day before," he said. "We're doing everything exactly the same as last season ... only hopefully winning this time."
Advertisement
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.