The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston United carry Northern hopes in statewide soccer final

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
June 6 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY CLAPPY: Launceston United players acknowledge the crowd support after Saturday's 4-2 win over South Hobart. Pictures: Kaleb Clark

For all Launceston's dominance in statewide footy and netball leagues, it's been a while since the region had a genuine force in the soccer equivalent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.