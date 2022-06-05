One of the country's best up-and-coming 10-pin bowlers is set for a European adventure when Sarah Pennicott takes part in the IBF under-21 world championships in Sweden.
Pennicott has been selected as part of an eight person men's and women's team to represent Australia on the lanes at Helsingborg, Sweden, and is the sole Tasmanian.
The tournament was originally planned to take place in 2020 and has been postponed twice already and is the first bowling event to take place in Europe since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 21-year-old is excited to test herself against the world's best later this month after spending time competing in mainland events last year to improve her game.
Those mainland appearances included top-two finishes at the Sydney Youth Cup and TBA 21 event.
"It's the best of the best really, you've got to be on top of your game to compete at that level. I am able to bowl with the adults now I am over 18 and that's helped me a lot to go to that next level in competition," she said.
"Going over to the mainland to compete you have different conditions to bowl, there's different oil patterns on the lanes, so they get harder and you have to be more accurate and able to repeat shots.
"I am really looking forward to [world championships], it's something really different and a once in a lifetime opportunity."
The Exeter bowler is no stranger to the Australian colours after representing her nation as part of the Asian School Championship twice and is also part of the national training squad.
Her teammates include 2019 Asian School Championship silver medallist Nixon Chan as well as national debutants Bernie Grueso Junior, Hannah Clarke and Jamie Robinson.
"We all know each other, 10-pin bowling is not the biggest sport compared to football and other stuff so we're all kind of friends which is really good," she said.
"We had a training session a couple of weeks ago after a competition in Sydney which was our first time together since the team was announced.
"At the moment, I am kind of ramping everything up. I am aiming to be bowling on the lanes two to three times a week and trying to get back in the gym as well as doing off-lane stuff."
Together, Pennicott and the rest of the national side will be looking to put Australia on the map.
"A top-10 finish would be pretty cool, with COVID and everything we don't know what to expect, we haven't seen their performances lately so it'll be interesting," she said.
"I just want to be able to walk away and say I've given everything and I haven't left anything out there."
The under-21 world championships are on from 21-29 June.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
