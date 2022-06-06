There will be a further Tasmanian influence to the Australian women's cricket team after Cricket Australia announced the latest round of coaching changes.
Former Tasmania captain Dan Marsh has been locked in as an assistant coach for Australia's upcoming tri-series against Pakistan and Ireland as well as the Commonwealth Games.
The Tasmanian Tigers' assistant will join Tigers' all-rounder Nicola Carey as Australia target a gold medal in cricket's return to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year.
Marsh's elevation to the national set-up, alongside South Australia's Jude Coleman, comes after former assistant Ben Sawyer took up the New Zealand Women's head coaching role.
It continues the coaching shuffle after long-time coach Matthew Mott departed for the England men's set-up as their coach for one-day internationals and Twenty20 fixtures.
The Australian backroom set-up is now settled with Shelley Nitschke taking over Mott's role as head coach on an interim capacity while Marsh and Jude Coleman will be assistants.
Coleman and Marsh would be well-acquainted after the latter supported the former on the Australia A tour where the pair led Australia to a clean-sweep over England A earlier this year.
"It's great to have coaches of such high calibre in the Australian system who we can call upon like we have with Jude and Dan," Cricket Australia's Ben Oliver said.
"Both have extensive coaching and playing experience and did a brilliant job with the Australia A team earlier this year, so we know they'll be of great assistance to Shelley, Meg and the team over the coming months."
Marsh has extensive experience within state cricket after four seasons with the Tasmanian men's side before being an assistant to Salliann Beams in the WNCL where the Tigers claimed their maiden title last season.
The Western Australian-born 48-year-old had an extensive first-class career and played 150 first-class matches for Tasmania, South Australia and English country side Leicestershire.
Tasmanian Tigers' opener and Australia representative Elyse Villani revealed the former one-day cup and Sheffield Shield-winning captain was a key behind her improved power-hitting.
"I've obviously made the switch this year and Dan Marsh has taken us under his wing as a new project," she said last season.
"He felt we didn't spend enough time as female players working on our power hitting and I totally agree with him.
"It's been awesome just to experiment, but I didn't think I'd get to try it first game."
The women's side are expected to announce ongoing appointments after the Commonwealth Games which begin on July 29 after the tri-series which begins on July 16.
Sawyer's departure across the Tasman would make Nitschke the front-runner for the head coaching role on a permanent basis after the Games.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
