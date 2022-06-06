The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian Tigers Dan Marsh heads to Australia side for Commonwealth Games

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated June 6 2022 - 2:28am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NATIONAL HONOURS: Dan Marsh will be part of Australia's push for a Commonwealth Games gold medal as an assistant coach. Picture: File

There will be a further Tasmanian influence to the Australian women's cricket team after Cricket Australia announced the latest round of coaching changes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.