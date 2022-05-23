The Examiner
Ariarne Titmus becomes fifth Tasmanian selected for Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
May 23 2022 - 6:30am
Free call: Ariarne Titmus celebrates breaking the 400m freestyle world record at the Australian championships in Adelaide. Picture: Delly Carr

Ariarne Titmus capped off a hugely successful Australian Swimming Championships by becoming the fifth Tasmanian confirmed for this year's Commonwealth Games.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

