Ariarne Titmus capped off a hugely successful Australian Swimming Championships by becoming the fifth Tasmanian confirmed for this year's Commonwealth Games.
Fresh from claiming 200 and 400-metre national titles, a 400m world record and 100m personal best, the 21-year-old freestyler was announced on the team for Birmingham where she will again contest the 200, 400 and 800m individual races.
Advertisement
Titmus won two golds and a silver in those events at her maiden Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast - adding another gold in the 4x200m relay - and will be targeting a similar haul having also amassed four medals from the same schedule at the 2020 Olympics.
A squad of 46 able-bodied swimmers joined the previously-named para-swimmers to form the 73-member Australian swimming team for Birmingham.
Titmus - who has opted to focus on the Commonwealth Games and not the preceding world championships in Hungary - plus Emma McKeon, Kyle Chalmers, Zac Stubblety-Cook, Kaylee McKeown and Brendon Smith were granted automatic selection by winning medals in Tokyo.
The reigning Tasmanian Athlete of the Year said the Games - from July 28 to August 8 - represent her main goal for the year.
"I'm very excited," she said. "We've got a great team going into it. It's insane the depth we have so I'm excited to go out there in Birmingham and have a good race."
Reflecting on claiming Katie Ledecky's 400m world record in Adelaide on Sunday night, Titmus told Amazon Prime Video her post-Olympic year had been a delight.
"Going to training with no pressure and just enjoying the sport - it's under-rated how important that is," she said.
Launceston-born, Brisbane-based Titmus joins a rapidly-growing Tasmanian contingent on the Australian team for Birmingham.
Devonport para swimmer Jake Templeton, Hobart para triathlete Erica Burleigh and para-triathlon guide Hayden Armstrong, also of Hobart, were among the first confirmed on the team.
Last week, the 15 players set to represent Australia when women's T20 cricket makes its Commonwealth Games debut were named.
These included Nicola Carey who is NSW-born but moved to Tasmania in 2019, represents the state in the Women's National Cricket League and Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League and plays her club cricket with North Hobart.
The 28-year-old all-rounder bats left-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace. She has represented Australia in T20s and ODIs since March 2018.
Australia will face Barbados, India and Pakistan in Group A in Birmingham with semi-finals and medal matches played at the conclusion of the pool rounds.
The same squad will compete in a tri-series against Ireland and Pakistan in Northern Ireland on the eve of the Games.
Advertisement
More than 20 other Tasmanians remain in contention for Commonwealth Games selection after 16 represented the state on the Gold Coast in 2018.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.