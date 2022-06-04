The Examiner
Students at Beaconsfield Primary School are being offered free and healthy lunches as part of a new pilot program

By Clancy Balen
June 4 2022 - 5:30am
HEALTHY HABITS: Beaconsfield Primary students Jackson Brown and Erica Cousens participate in the Hot Lunch Program. Picture: Phillip Biggs

A pilot program to provide students with hot and healthy lunches each week has been launched at Beaconsfield Primary School.

