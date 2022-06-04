A pilot program to provide students with hot and healthy lunches each week has been launched at Beaconsfield Primary School.
Supported by School Food Matters and the Menzies Institute, the Hot Lunch Program provides 15 schools around the state with nutritious meals as part of its research into how healthy meals can help improve school students' wellbeing.
Beaconsfield Primary School principal Sharryn Crothers said the program was a perfect fit for the community, and gave each child equal access to the same positive eating options.
"We're projecting outcomes of increased attendance, increased concentration, the social aspect of sitting down and eating at a table with each other - this goes all the way down to our five-year-olds. We thought all of those things would be a great benefit to our community," Ms Crothers said.
Although initially only intended for a select group of students, Ms Crothers advocated for the entire school to have the opportunity to opt-it, and said 98 per cent of the school had put their hand up for the program.
"One student has already asked me when they can give feedback so we can keep the program going," she said.
Over the next 18 months every student who opts in will get one free meal a week, with the food donated to the school by Devonport-based charity Loaves and Fishes. All of the leftovers are then passed on to the Beaconsfield Family and Learning Centre.
The program is the first of its kind in the state to measure the effects of healthy eating in primary school students across such a large group, with parents completing surveys for the Menzies Institute's research.
Last year three schools participated in a smaller version of the program that senior research fellow Dr Kylie Smith said had resulted in calmer students and an increase in attendance.
"The lunch program was highly valued by the school community. It gave all children the chance to have a healthy cooked lunch and to eat as much as they needed," she said.
