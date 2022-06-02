The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | June 3, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
June 2 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Public Health Act gives too much control to one bureaucrat

EMERGENCY COVID POWERS

MANY Tasmanians may be unaware that we have been living in autocracy for the past two years with an unelected and unaccountable public health bureaucrat in charge, not the elected government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.