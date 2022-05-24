Patients asked to avoid LGH ED amid high demand, COVID outbreak

Patients seeking medical treatments that are not life-threatening are being urged to avoid the emergency department at the Launceston General Hospital.
Acute demand on the ED, along with a COVID-19 outbreak on the medical ward 5D, resulted in the ward being closed to all new patients.
Advertisement
In a statement, Health Department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said patients who have injuries that can be treated by a general practitioner should reconsider the ED.
"As the hospital manages increased demand for emergency services, we ask the public for their patience and understanding should they experience longer waiting times for lower acuity presentations," Ms Morgan-Wicks said.
Pressure on the ED, along with sustained staffing shortages, bed block and ambulance ramping have been ongoing issues at the LGH and across Tasmania's hospitals.
The LGH escalated two level two of its emergency COVID-19 protocols in March along with a spike in infections among patients.
On Tuesday, Ms Morgan-Wicks said the COVID-19 outbreak on medical ward 5D was among patients and staff members, which had led to the ward being closed to new admissions, which will impact on patient flow.
"LGH staff are working hard to address the high demand and the public can have confidence that the needs of emergency presentations will be met," she said.
Patient and staff COVID screening is underway and eight patients and two staff members have tested positive to the virus.
"All possible bed alternatives, including already contracted private hospital beds and available district hospital beds will be utilised as appropriate to support patient access and flow."
After-hours care can be found at the Urgent Care Centre at Newstead Medical and the after-hours clinic at the Launceston Medical Centre health hub.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.