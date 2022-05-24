Patients asked to avoid LGH ED amid high demand, COVID outbreak

If you require medical assistance that is not urgent or life-threatening, please contact Health Direct on 1800 022 222 (https://www.healthdirect.gov.au). Healthdirect provides free, trusted health information and advice, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Alternatively explore booking an appointment with a local GP, including available after-hours services, which are located in the Launceston CBD and Newstead.