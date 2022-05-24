The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

LGH emergency department under strain and ward closed amid COVID outbreak

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
Updated May 24 2022 - 7:25am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patients asked to avoid LGH ED amid high demand, COVID outbreak

Patients seeking medical treatments that are not life-threatening are being urged to avoid the emergency department at the Launceston General Hospital.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.