Residents of Flinders Island received a fitness boost this week after almost $20,000 of gym equipment was gifted to the community by the Royal Flying Doctors Service Tasmania.
One of the state's most remote and isolated communities, the new equipment has been specially selected to cater for the health needs of the community.
RFDS Tasmania CEO John Kirwan said the new equipment had been on the wish list of the RFDS primary health care program for some time.
"Not only will it be welcomed by our physical health worker David Heap who lives and works on the island, but it will be accessible by everyone to enhance the broader health and wellbeing of islanders," he said.
"David identified the need for specialised equipment that will cater for a broader range of needs, including an upper body ergometer which is wheelchair accessible".
The equipment was purchased with $19,000 from the Commonwealth government through its Bass Strait island agreement, designed to provide support services to health professionals working on islands in the Bass Strait.
RFDS Tasmania physical health worker David Heap working with the Flinders Island Council identified the gym as the most used council facility, but noted the old equipment was wearing out fast.
Mr Heap said the range of new equipment would suit all of his clients, from young and upcoming "sports stars" to senior citizens on a mission to maintain their health.
With limited service and specialist care requiring patients to fly off the island, the physical health service aimed to manage and prevent chronic disease in the community, which has an average age of 50-years-old.
Flinders Island Council representative on the community gym committee Rachael Summers said everyone who came through the doors of the gym had the potential to change for the better.
"Our municipality has the highest rate of avoidable death in the state and the RFDS program works to improve the outcomes for those experiencing chronic health issues," she said.
"Patients are able to have a health plan developed by a qualified physiotherapist and are then able to use the gym - free of charge, to recover, repair and regain their health."
Use of the gym and equipment will be available and free to use for all residents.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
