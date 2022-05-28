The Examiner
Flinders Island gym receives $19,000 equipment upgrade from flying doctors

Andrew Chounding
Andrew Chounding
Updated May 28 2022 - 7:16am, first published 6:30am
BIG PUMP: Flinders Island resident Guy Ireland using the new upper body ergometer. Picture: Supplied

Residents of Flinders Island received a fitness boost this week after almost $20,000 of gym equipment was gifted to the community by the Royal Flying Doctors Service Tasmania.

