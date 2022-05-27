Eslake proposes government looks at broad-based land tax reform

Economist Saul Eslake says for the government to commit to tax reform in order to raise budget revenue, it would have little option other than to introduce new taxes or raise existing taxes.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson on Thursday said the government was open to looking at tax reform to help future budgets beyond 2022-23, but said it would not back down on an election commitment on no new state-based taxes.
Mr Ferguson also said the sale of assets to prop up the budget was out of the question.
Mr Eslake said in the absense of selling assets, which the government had refused to do, choices were limited to cutting spending or raising revenue.
"I certainly can't imagine how you could cut government spending by the required amounts in a politically acceptable way, which leads to revenue," he said.
Aside from benefits from unforeseen upward revisions in revenue from existing taxes, Mr Eslake said revenue raising could only occur through the introduction of new taxes or to increase existing taxes.
He said while politically challenging, the government could replace stamp duty with a broad-based land tax on owner-occupied dwellings or look at the state's biggest own source of revenue, payroll tax.
"Tasmania's payroll tax system is, I think, very inefficient because it imposes the highest rate of payroll tax of any state on the smallest proportion of businesses," Mr Eslake said.
"That flies in the face of what most people would regard as good tax reform, which is lowering rates and broadening the base.
"Lowering the rate and broadening the base of payroll tax would be a very good reform."
Mr Eslake said another option for the Tasmanian Government was the introduction of a land tax for mainland investors, which was unlikely to hurt them in terms of votes and could bring property prices down for Tasmanian purchasers.
As for the budget overall, he described it as a surprisingly big-spending affair with $753 million in new operating expenditure over the forward estimates, an additional $236 million in capital spending, together with revenue reductions of $137 million over a four-year period.
Mr Eslake said on the last year of the forward estimates, the budget went against a rule laid down by former treasuer Peter Gutwein that the government shouldn't be spending more than six per cent of its revenue on the combination of servicing debt and paying off public service superannuation.
He described the net operating surpluses as fictitious as they included one-off capital grants from the Commonwealth.
"If you look at the so called net underlying operating balance, that remains in significant deficit right through the four years of the forward estimates," he said.
Ms Eslake said the 2022-23 state budget showed net debt was projected to reach $4.5 billion by the end of June 2025, which was $1.2 billion more than was forecast in last year's budget and $1.35 billion more than February's revised estimates report.
He said net debt would rise further in 2026 to $4.9 billion, which was the equivalent of 11.3 per cent of forecast gross state product.
Mr Eslake said this was the highest this percentage had been since 1998-99.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
