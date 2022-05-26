The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Government plans for 10,000 homes by 2032 to see funding years down the track

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
May 26 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tasmanian Government plans to add 10,000 social and affordable dwellings by 2032.

The vast majority of funding for the government to achieve its ambition of 10,000 new and acquired social and affordable houses by 2032 will come towards the end of those 10 years, the budget shows.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.