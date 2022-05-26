Once again, the environment represented just a small portion of the state's annual budget.
First time treasurer Michael Ferguson released the 2022-23 Tasmanian Budget on Thursday, outlining a budget of $193.8 million to be spent on environmental protection over the next year.
That represented just two per cent of the state's budget, making it the equal third lowest spend alongside recreation, culture and religion, and nominal interest on superannuation.
The Environment Protection Authority was separated from then Department of Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment last year in an attempt to strengthen its independence from the government.
Included in the budget is an estimated $500,000 of rent each year for the next four years for new EPA premises in Hobart.
Environment and Climate Change Minister Roger Jaensch said independent office accommodation was necessary.
"This is a government with integrity and accountability to its core," he said.
The government confirmed its commitment to converting its entire fleet of vehicles to electric vehicles by 2030, including larger vehicles such as electric fire trucks as they become available on the market.
Mr Jaensch said they would also invest $10 million over the next four years to replace Tasmania's ageing fleet of fossil fuel boilers in schools, hospitals and correctional facilities.
"And we will continue to invest in our Renewable Schools Fund, which will see solar panels installed at every government school where it is practical to do so," he said.
Meg Powell has been a journalist for the Advocate Newspaper in North-West Tasmania since 2019. She has covered a range of areas and issues including crime, health, environmental issues, business, social affairs , the arts and education. Got a story to share? Email megan.powell@theadvocate.com.au or call 0448 302 029
