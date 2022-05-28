The Examiner
Eamonn Patrick Connaire refused to leave Centrelink and then resisted police

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
May 28 2022 - 6:00pm
Eamonn Patrick Connaire leaving court with his heavy duty mask at a previous hearing in February

A 44-year-old man who forcibly resisted arrest after refusing to leave Centrelink last year was fined $2000 after being found guilty of three charges in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

