Old Scotch became the first team to defeat St Pats in NTFA division one this season.
After not scoring in the first quarter, the Thistles came from behind to defeat the Saints 10.2 (62) to 7.6 (48) at NTCA Ground on Saturday.
Advertisement
Coach Brayley Coombes said it was satisfying to beat an arch rival.
While Coombes was thrilled with the win, he was disappointed with the Thistles' start.
They found themselves down by 21 points at quarter-time.
He said they were sloppy after coming off one-sided games and byes.
"We were second to the footy in the first quarter and reactive which is not how we want to play," he said.
Coombes said the group settled in the second quarter and got the game on their terms in the third and fourth stanzas. He said they didn't have a weak link after quarter-time.
The coached praised his team for the fitness work they've been doing at training.
The Thistles' mentor said James de Boer did a great job on St Pats' leading goal-kicker, Jake King.
He noted captain Jonty Swallow set the tone after going into the midfield after half-time. Meanwhile, Jackson Young worked tirelessly in the ruck.
Clay Ritchie bagged four goals while Connor Bryant got three.
In a blow for the Thistles, Coombes said it looked like Tom Pedley had broken his leg halfway through the first quarter.
Phil Dikkenberg, Callum Harrison and Julian James were St Pats' best.
Old Launcestonians also caused a big upset with their 11.10 (76) to 9.10 (64) win against reigning premier Lilydale at Invermay Park.
OLs, which scored its first major scalp of the year, led at every change of the grand final rematch.
Advertisement
Joe Cullen, who was named OLs' best, had a blinder with a trio of goals. Field Reeves and Thomas Chugg also bagged three each.
Logan Reynolds, Tyrell Ponting and Calum Aalbregt were the Demons' better performers.
OLs coach Kane Sanders said it was an important win for the group to develop confidence it could beat the top sides.
"It was a real turning point for us and the boys spoke about it before the game," he said.
Sanders said a consistent effort got the job done.
"It was just a four-quarter effort, we've been pretty close (in other matches) and it's only been 10 mins of footy that has let us down," he said.
Advertisement
Sanders explained his group had to work hard to lockdown Lilydale and make sure their players didn't get in space.
The OLs mentor said Pat Power was fantastic on the wing with his skill and awareness around the footy.
He added Alex Sciulli was terrific on Lilydale star Thane Bardenhagen while Cullen's forward pressure to turn the ball over and convert was crucial.
The coach said the side was keen to keep up its contested-ball pressure for the rest of the season.
He said one thing OLs needed to clean up was their kicking accuracy around the ground.
Advertisement
Evandale scored their second victory in a row, smashing Meander Valley 17.18 (120) to 2.7 (19) at Westbury.
The game opened up in the second term when the Eagles kicked 6.3 to the Suns' four behinds. They piled on another six majors in the third stanza.
Playing-coach James Conroy was outstanding while Beau Calow nailed six goals.
Zac Foulkes, Jackson Davey, Caleb Bushing and Brad Lockett, who booted a pair of goals, were also among the Eagles' better performers.
Joe Lowe, Nick Davis, who got a snag, Sam Archer, Anthony Johnson, Ryan Irwin and Dylan Bakes battled hard for the Suns.
East Coast blitzed Perth with a 40-point first quarter and eventually ran out 15.10 (100) to 6.9 (45) winners at St Helens.
Advertisement
Corey Bosworth was sublime, Michael Murfet kicked four goals and Shaun Cannon collected three as the Swans got back on the winners' list. Sam Maddern, Will Stoltenberg and James Faulkner were also handy.
Tarkyn Coppleman, Jesthony Ziemkiewicz, Billy Walker, Jakob Williams, Zak Kerrison and William Haley fought hard for the Magpies.
Ben Elmer kicked two on return.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.