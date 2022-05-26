The state government has refuted claims that the AFL chief executive has not met with the Premier as Tasmania continues the push for a side in the national competition.
Journalist Caroline Wilson made the comments on Footy Classified after only recently suggesting the AFL was entertaining the idea of relocating North Melbourne to the state, which has been disputed.
"I fear that Gillon McLachlan is losing the hunger, losing the appetite for Tasmania," she said.
"He still has not met Jeremy Rockliff since he became Premier and nor has [AFL Commission Chairman] Richard Goyder ... this is a first order priority and he hasn't seen that as a priority and neither does Richard Goyder."
However, the Premier maintained that the pair had shared conversations since he took over the role from Peter Gutwein in April.
"Discussing Tasmania's AFL licence bid was a priority for me when I became Premier and I have spoken on more than one occasion with AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan directly on this matter and those discussions have been positive," he said.
"The Tasmanian AFL Taskforce is in continual discussions with the AFL to ensure an outcome that meets both the needs of Tasmania and the AFL, and we have confidence in their ability to represent the game's interests for our state.
"I've made it very clear that it is my expectation, and the expectation of Tasmanians, and I believe Australians, that it's time for Tasmania to have its own team to make this game a truly national competition."
Rockliff believed the success of the Tasmania JackJumpers showed what the state would do in a national league.
"The roaring success of the JackJumpers prove how important this is not only to Tasmania, but also to the AFL, which is at real risk of getting left behind," he said.
The AFL has reportedly asked the state government to contribute $20 million to the project, according to Wilson. The Carter Report indicated the state government would need to contribute between $7 million and $11 million per year.
That distribution, inclusive of $17 million from the AFL, would place Tasmania in the middle of the bottom third of AFL clubs, but not at the bottom for financial strength in the competition, according to the report.
The state government did not answer whether they had been asked this by the AFL or if they would commit to that level of funding.
It is understood the Taskforce has reconfirmed the government's intention to provide around $10 million to fund the team over the next decade which was stated in the Taskforce's original report.
Wilson explained it was her belief that there was a growing number of presidents who were against the proposal.
"A growing amount of club presidents, worried about their own coffers, their own backyard, are turning on Tasmania, they haven't seen the numbers yet," she said.
Gold Coast Suns chairman Tony Cochrane has previously been outspoken on the matter.
"The money is not there, the depths of playing group is not there and at the end of the day, thank God, that decision has to go to the 18 existing presidents," he said last year.
The club presidents will vote in August.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
