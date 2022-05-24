The ones behind Tasmania's push for an AFL team have united to snub out suggestions North Melbourne could relocate to the state.
The possibility of relocating North Melbourne to Tasmania was reignited after journalist Caroline Wilson said on Channel Nine's Footy Classified that talks to relocate the club persisted among the AFL's "upper echelons".
AFL Taskforce member Grant O'Brien said the establishment of a standalone Tasmanian football identity was the taskforce's primary focus.
"Our detailed proposal, which has been tabled to the AFL, confirms that a 19th licence for Tasmania is affordable, commercially sustainable and will enhance the value of the AFL," O'Brien said.
Sport and Recreation Minister Nic Street said Tasmanians were championing for a team of its own and confirmed that was what the government was fighting for.
"We have been very clear that Tasmania does not want to rent a team," Street said.
"We want our own Tasmanian AFL and AFLW team, that is run and operated here in Tasmania - a team that Tasmanians can get behind.
"The only way the AFL can be a truly national competition is to have a Tasmanian team."
Wilson said on Monday night that she knew Tasmania was officially off the table for North Melbourne, but that the Kangaroos were at a crossroads.
"But this is a conversation that will not go away in the game's upper echelons," Wilson said.
"Still, as mounting presidents say they won't be voting for a 19th team, North Melbourne comes up in that conversation."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
