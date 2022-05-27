Fifth-ranked Old Launcestonians have another opportunity to claim their first big scalp of the season.
OLs host second-placed Lilydale in a NTFA division one grand final rematch at Invermay Park on Saturday.
While coach Kane Sanders wasn't at the helm last year, he knows his players will be keen to perform well.
"We set ourselves for big games each week, the blokes will have some fire in their bellies especially with this one," he said.
"Losing a grand final always hurts so to come up against the team that beat you, you've always got a point to prove I suppose."
The first-year OLs mentor is aware Lilydale are a well-organised outfit.
"They're well drilled and have been playing together a long time and know each other's game styles really well," he said.
"We've got to try and stop their prime movers a bit and limit their possessions."
OLs will be bolstered by the return of vice-captain and half-back flank Luke Johnston who was unwell last weekend.
Sanders said it would be great to have his on-field leadership.
Old Launcestonians, who have two wins and three losses, fell to top-four teams St Pats and East Coast in recent rounds.
Sanders identified where they let those games slip.
"We just can't drop for a minute against those good sides because they will punish you on the scoreboard, we've got to be on for a full four-quarter effort," he said.
He said his group had let itself down with 10-15 minutes lapses in each of its battles with the top sides.
Otherwise, OLs are trying to build momentum after a disrupted start to the year due to COVID, major injuries and three byes.
Midfielder Sam Hughes sustained a knee injury in the second game of the season against Evandale while midfielder Drew McGrath injured his knee against St Pats in round six.
Sanders has his fingers-crossed they'll be back this season but said it was no certainty.
Conversely OLs is expecting to have handy players, Ty Claxton and Pat Kearney, return in coming weeks.
Claxton sustained a broken hand at training and has only played one game this year. He featured in the best and kicked a goal.
Kearney has been dealing with ankle problems.
Sanders said he was encouraging an attacking style of play.
But he noted the group also prided itself on having a strong back six that could use the ball well on the way out of the defensive arc.
The Invermay Park-based team had a bye last weekend and lost to East Coast by eight points in their most recent outing.
They were in front by seven points at the final change before the Swans stormed home.
Lilydale won the 2021 grand final by 17 points.
In other division one games, Meander Valley hosts Evandale while third-ranked Old Scotch welcomes top-placed St Pats to the NTCA ground for what shapes up as the match of the round.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
