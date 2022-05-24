The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston teen Will Bottle being co-coached by Jared Tallent

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 24 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAINING: Newstead Athletics race walker Will Bottle won an under-18 5km event in Melbourne this past fortnight. Pictures: Paul Scambler

Newstead Athletics race walker Will Bottle is a great example of a young athlete who has bounced back from adversity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.