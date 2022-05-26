The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Will Graham and Launceston Churches Together host Celebration event

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
May 26 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOPE: Church leaders are saying it's a once in a life time opportunity to hear Will Graham speak. Picture: Supplied

After two and a half years of planning and a pandemic, Will Graham, grandson of world renowned speaker Billy Graham, is coming to Launceston.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.