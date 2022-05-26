After two and a half years of planning and a pandemic, Will Graham, grandson of world renowned speaker Billy Graham, is coming to Launceston.
The organisation behind getting Mr Graham to Tasmania, Launceston Churches Together co-chair Andrew Corbitt said the visit is a coup for Launceston.
"His message brings hope," Mr Corbitt said.
"Giving people a reason to have an expectation of a better and brighter future."
The event where Mr Graham will speak is Tasmania Celebration, a three day event at The Silverdome, from 4pm Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29.
Mr Corbitt explained that an issue of the high youth suicide rate in Tasmania was one of the reasons the churches of Launceston wanted to bring Mr Graham and that message of hope to Launceston.
"People are getting to the point of their life where there's no hope," he said
"And what Will Graham is able to share to thousands of thousands of people around the world, who have found this to be the case, that he gives them that reason to have a positive expectation of a brighter future."
Billy Graham was a Southern Baptist minister who was called one of the most influential Christian leaders of the twentieth century.
His grandson, Will, followed in his grandfathers foot steps as a public speaker. In 2006, he began his events called Celebrations to spread the message of hope.
Mr Corbitt said Mr Graham inherited his grandfathers skills for public speaking.
"Will is a very, very gifted communicator," he said.
"People will find it very easy to listen to will and they'll hear him share very down to earth home truths and and the way he communicates is very personal."
The event covers all different denominations, with 72 churches from Greater Launceston and the north-west coast are participating with 300 volunteers lending a hand for the event.
Mr Corbitt said they expect between 7000 to 10,000 people over the weekend. The Friday is a youth day, Saturday is a kids festival and on Sunday evening there a final evening celebration. The entire event is free, including meals, thanks to the churches of Northern Tasmania.
In conjunction with this, the churches involved have partnered with City Mission and donated $150,000 to the Arc to help City Mission support children and youth.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
