The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rachael Stebbings, Josh Bowring to umpire Super Netball at Silverdome

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
May 17 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIGNIFICANT MOMENT: Hobart's Josh Bowring and Launceston's Rachael Stebbings umpired a Super Netball game together on Sunday. Picture: Lindy Murphy

Launceston's Rachael Stebbings and Hobart's Josh Bowring made history on the weekend becoming the first two Tasmanian umpires to officiate a national league game together.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.