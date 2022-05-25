Politicians have no idea what it's like to struggle with living

I TRULY believe one of the contributing factors in my party's loss is the following: the comparison of those that have, and those who have not, widens and leaves a lot to be desired.
Politicians even agree, and The Examiner proves, that the cost of living is out of control, and who it hurts the most, without question, is the low-income earners, elderly pensions and welfare recipients.
Those on a good wage and politicians have no idea of the pain and suffering, none whatsoever. Comparison: a politician's yearly remunerations is about $200,000 to $300,000 per year, plus electoral allowance, which rises with all increases to cover their out of pocket expenses, they do not even have to battle the cost of petrol, we pay that for it.
Comparison: low-income earners $28,000 per year, pensioners $23,000 per year, and welfare recipients even a lot less. Cost of living up 5 per cent this year in Tasmania.
Who does this impact the most, who cannot possibly survive on his constant increase? It is not a hard question.
CIRCULAR Head Corporation Camilla Woolley's agreement that the offensive name Niggerhead Rock 'needs to be either removed from the map or renamed' (The Examiner, May 19) is a positive progression from 2017 when that organisation and the Circular Head Council were the only parties to refuse support for renaming that island and also Suicide Bay and Victory Hill in the Cape Grim massacre area.
Government agencies, large local farming ventures and Aboriginal organisations all supported those name changes submitted to Placenames Tasmania by the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre.
Yet previously the Circular Head Council had been "pleased" to support the TAC's proposals for dual naming of four other places within their municipality "After seeking local support towards the naming" and looked "forward to their placement" (CHC letter to TAC 21 August 2015).
Those four names were gazetted in 2016.
Then in 2018, the Circular Head Corporation themselves made dual naming proposals to Placenames Tasmania.
These included, remarkably, retaining the name Suicide Bay as a dual name attached to an Aboriginal word.
When the Aboriginal community's distress at this outrageous suggestion was brought to the government's attention by the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre, the Naming Advisory Panel sent the proposal back to the Corporation, who then decided they should probably propose the 'negative' name be replaced instead.
These twists and turns are all documented on Placenames Tasmania's online register of names. The Corporation's replacement name of the bay - Taneneryouer - was approved by Minister Petrusma in 2021 and now appears on maps and signage. This too is regrettable, if not absurd. None of three historical 1830s records of that name translate it as a "bay", but as a "cliff" and "a rock where the people were shot".
These clearly identify taynayuwa as the cliff at Cape Grim, where the people were shot and forced to their deaths in the bay (luwuka) below.
Similar travesties have occurred with recently gazetted names proposed by groups who show they have no Aboriginal language knowledge and no regard for the historical traumas still suffered by Aboriginal people.
Significantly, regardless of whether or not the TAC's 2017 proposal to replace the name Niggerhead Rock proceeded, the very fact that the name was not removed immediately from the government's mapping systems when attention was drawn to it, indicates a lack of resolve by government to implement the original purposes of the Aboriginal and Dual Naming Policy 2012.
Three successive Liberal premiers and Aboriginal affairs ministers have enabled these politically expedient naming debacles, which Minister Jaensch this week promised to continue by referring problems back to the process.
How imposing false names on the Tasmanian landscape, and retaining racist ones still there - through a flawed process - fits with the government buzzword of truth telling is another puzzle.
WELL, the Liberals suffered a rather large loss at this election and are now searching for a new leader with Peter Dutton favoured to win. With his rhetoric regarding China and telling Australians to be ready for war, I rather think the Liberals could be in the proverbial wilderness for some time to come.
