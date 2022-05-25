Politicians have no idea what it's like to struggle with living

These twists and turns are all documented on Placenames Tasmania's online register of names. The Corporation's replacement name of the bay - Taneneryouer - was approved by Minister Petrusma in 2021 and now appears on maps and signage. This too is regrettable, if not absurd. None of three historical 1830s records of that name translate it as a "bay", but as a "cliff" and "a rock where the people were shot".