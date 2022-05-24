Man accused of trying to influence jury fails to appear in court

A Ravenswood man who allegedly yelled at a jury looking at the scene of a car crash which was subject of a Supreme Court trial failed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Phillip Bradley Harris, 47, of Ravenswood, faces a charge of attempting to influence a juror.
Magistrate Ken Stanton issued a warrant for Mr Harris's arrest.
Court documents reveal that Mr Harris allegedly tried to influence jury members at Ravenswood on December 4, 2019, by yelling out to them to find guilty the defendant in the case Bruce Thomas Boyer.
The jury was on a view of the site of the crime at the time.
The Supreme Court trial of Boyer was aborted after Mr Harris's intervention.
Mr Boyer was not sentenced until a year later after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving.
In his sentencing comments about Boyer Justice Robert Pearce said it was in Boyer's favour that he pleaded guilty
"This is not an early plea. It is relevant that a trial commenced some time ago but was aborted," he said.
"Witnesses, including [the victim] and an elderly female, were examined and cross-examined."
The collision between Boyer and the victim occurred near the intersection of Faraday street and Goldie Court in July 2017
