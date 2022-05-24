The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Magistrate Ken Stanton issed a warrant for the arrest of Phillip Bradley Harris

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
May 24 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man accused of trying to influence jury fails to appear in court

A Ravenswood man who allegedly yelled at a jury looking at the scene of a car crash which was subject of a Supreme Court trial failed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.