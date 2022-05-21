If there was ever a day for Lilydale to stage a massive comeback it was Saturday.
Coach Colin Lockhart said Lilydale Recreation Ground had its biggest crowd in years with the club celebrating its 1992 and 2012 premierships.
Advertisement
The Demons came from 38 points down at half-time to beat East Coast 9.10 (64) to 8.8 (56).
Lilydale kicked six goals to one in the third quarter to close the deficit and be down by nine points at the final change.
Lockhart said his group again lacked disciplined in the first half against the Swans after it cost them against St Pats last weekend.
There were stern words and the coach made a couple of crucial position changes at half-time.
"We basically talked about the brand of football we play," he said.
"We talked about really honouring first to the footy.
"In the first half we were second to the footy, in the second half we were first to the footy."
Premier midfielder Thane Bardenhagen went to half-back and was "like a sling shot" for the Dees.
"He had that ability to kick the ball through their zone," Lockhart said.
"They were zoning quite well and Thane can pull off kicks no one else will try."
And Sam Lockett, who had been covering for Louis Venn (unavailable) at centre half-back, returned to the midfield.
"We started winning clearances and getting opportunity for marks and shots on goal," the coach said.
Corey Lockett and Daniel Viney were big contributors too and Jai Asbury booted two goals.
Lockhart felt it was a great test for his group which has won the past two flags.
Advertisement
He said East Coast's discipline to play to their structures in the first half was outstanding.
The Dees' mentor was further impressed by his side's efforts considering they're missing half-a-dozen key players including Sonny Whiting, James Storay and Trent Griggs.
The victors also emerged injury-free for the first time this season.
Toby Omenihu, Sam Maddern, Corey Bosworth and Jared Mason were among the Swans' best.
Omenihu and Mason kicked two each and Michael Murfet bagged four.
Advertisement
St Pats is eagerly anticipating their duel with Old Scotch at the NTCA ground in round nine.
"It's probably our biggest rivalry in the competition," Saints co-coach Alex Russell said.
"St Pats and Scotch always has been and always will be, no matter where we are on the ladder.
"It's one we always set ourselves for."
The Saints extended their winning streak to seven with a 19.9 (123) to 8.9 (57) away victory against Perth.
The Saints rushed to a 22-point quarter-time lead.
Advertisement
Russell said the Saints were happy with how they started but disappointed they didn't go on with it in the second quarter. He said Perth lifted and made it a great contest.
"We dropped the first two goals of the third quarter and Perth got within 10 points," he said.
"It was nice to see the boys respond the way they did and show some maturity and stay calm and controlled."
The ladder-leaders banged on six majors to two in the third stanza.
Russell praised captain Tom Hilder's game from centre half-back.
"He took intercept marks all day and gives a lot of confidence to all the other backs to be a bit more attacking," he said.
Advertisement
"And Jake Laskey and Jacob Perkins through the midfield were fantastic."
Jake King registered five majors while Laskey and Brodie Vocke got three apiece.
Jake Smith was the Magpies' leading goal-kicker with four while Jakob Williams, Prashant Reddy, Nathan Croft and Billy Walker battled hard.
While St Pats remain undefeated, Russell said they were nowhere near perfect and were taking this year quarter-by-quarter rather than thinking too far ahead.
The Saints had no major injuries.
After a tight first term, Old Scotch blew UTAS away to run out 17.14 (116) to 5.2 (32) winners.
Advertisement
It was only four points the difference at the first break but a four goal to zip second quarter saw the Thistles get away.
Old Scotch's best were Jock Darke, Jackson Young and James de Boer.
Goal-kickers John McKenzie (two) and Charlie Eastoe (six) also got acknowledged for their efforts.
The Lions had five individual goal-scorers and usual suspects Liam Guardia, Tim Reynolds and Dan McHugh were their best three.
Evandale, Meander Valley and Old Launcestonians had byes.
Advertisement
The round-nine clash between OLs and Lilydale at Invermay Park shapes up as a tight tussle.
Meander Valley and Evandale meet at Westbury while East Coast and Perth battle at St Helens.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.